HAPPENINGS

Posted on 14 June 2018 by LeslieM

Dive-In Movie — Despicable 3

Friday, June 15, 8 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Aquatics Center

501 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by the Bison Youth Tackle Football and Cheer program, alongside the City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department.Put on your swimsuits and bring out the whole family to enjoy the movie at the pool! The event is free to attend and there will be food and beverages available for purchase. For more information, call 954-480-4426.

Super Dads Breakfast

Saturday, June 16, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Highlands Community Center

511 NE 44 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Please come and enjoy a yummy breakfast and crafts this morning with your children with a Super Hero themed breakfast. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Wing Warrior Cook-Off

Saturday, June 16, 4 to 7 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This year’s Wing Warrior Cook-Off will once again feature the infamous Wing Cooking Contest for the community to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion! Wing tasting is free to those in attendance! Come out to enjoy the tasty wings, enjoy music and let the children spend the afternoon cooling off on the water slides and bounce houses for free! Cold beverages will also be available for sale by our very own Deerfield Beach Dolphins Competitive Recreation Team to raise funds for their next season! Questions? Call 954-480-4429 or visit www.dfb.city.wingwarrior .

Downtown Drive Car Show

Sunday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mizner Park

327 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

More than 100 cars, including antiques, classics, street rods, custom builds, race cars, sports cars, imports, hand-built cars and one-of-a-kind autos from 1900 to present day will line the streets of Mizner Park. Admission is free. Proceeds from car show entry fees and donations benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida.

Gary Goodman’s Comedy Magic & Mind Reading Show

Sunday, June 17, 2 p.m.

Boca Black Box Center for the Arts

8221 Glades Rd., Suite 10

Boca Raton, FL 33498

This illusionist has performed for many celebs and locals in the past and now you can enjoy the magic with dear ol’ dad right here in your own backyard this Father’s Day. General Admission: $20, Kids: $10. For more information, call 561-558-8033 or visit www.BocaBlackBox.com.

Meet… Mingle… Dine… Dance

Wednesday, June 20, 6 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Rockin’ in the Tropics” with the Jimmy Stowe Band (Island Music), “Honoring people in the Community” awards, silent auction, cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and a dinner buffet. Attire is island themed. $70. RSVP by June 15, by e-mailing judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com or call 561-299-8684.

Business Development Meet & Greet

Wednesday, June 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach General Services Department is inviting the public to come out and meet with city departments and contractors to learn about upcoming projects, subcontracting opportunities, and how to become a vendor and registered bidder with the City of Pompano Beach. Participants that provide a business card will be entered in a raffle. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 954-786-4098.

Membership Breakfast

Thursday, June 21, 7:45 to 9 a.m.

The Pompano Beach Woman’s Club

314 NE 2 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Event is hosted by the Pompano Beach Chamber. Cost is $10 with RSVP, $15 at the door and $35 for non-members. To RSVP, visit www.pompanobeachchamber.com . For more information, call 954-941-2940.

Night At The Museum

Thursday, June 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Hosted by the South Florida Club – National Federation of Business and Professional Women (men can come too). Open to the public. $15, which includes light appetizers, beer and wine. Everyone must R.S.V.P. and pay in advance. Call Susan at 954-290-1104 or Lee at 754-307-5446.

Save the Date :

Father Daughter Brunch

Saturday, June 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Fathers and daughters of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy an afternoon of food, fun and touching messages. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 17 and under. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Brazilian Folks Festival

Saturday, June 23, noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 24, noon to 8 p.m.

Pompano Community Park

NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A two-day art-based community event that goes on rain or shine. The festival will have live music, Sambala Samba School parade, community folk dances, local music talents performing and a lot of fun activities for kids. Free admission! Vendor booths, marketing sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities available. For more information, visit www.minorityhelp.org .

Comedian Bob Saget performs

Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

5550 NW 40 St.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Grammy-nominated standup comedian Bob Saget will grace the Pavilion stage at Seminole Casino. Saget is most popularly known for his roles on Full House and Americas Funniest Home Videos television shows. This show is intended for mature audiences only. Tickets: $30/$50/$200. On sale now via Ticketmaster, online at Ticketmaster.com , or by calling 800-653-8000. Pavilion box office will also open at 1 p.m. on the day of the show for on-site ticket purchases and will-call pickup.

ABC Safe Boating Course

Begins Tuesday, June 26, starting at 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

See more info., pg. 8., or call 754-444-1470 or visit www.PompanoSafeBoating.com .

Go on a trip with Deerfield Woman’s Club!

Head out with a bunch of great gals and guys too on an adventure in a motor coach! The first trip will be on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Hutchinson Island. Includes a round trip motor coach, tour of the Elliot Museum and lunch at Kyle G’s on the beach and more. $70. The second trip will be a Tour through Miami on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Includes round trip on the motor coach (including a tip to the driver and tour guide), a visit to the Holocaust Museum, Little Havana, Coconut Grove, South Beach and to Bayside Marketplace for lunch on your own. $47. RSVP and pay a.s.a.p. To sign up or for more questions, call Sally at 954-427-2175. If no answer, leave a message and she will call you back!

Deerfield beach Pier Cleanup

Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Help clean up the beach and under the pier at Dixie Divers annual clean-up event. They need volunteers to dive under the pier and, on land, to pull up the buckets the divers will fill with mono-filament line and lead sinkers, and to co-ordinate the surface onlookers. This is the 13th annual reef cleanup. The City of Deerfield Beach will keep records of the trash weights and different composition. Dixie Divers will be videotaping and creating a DVD for the city and county of those who participate. Registration begins from 7:30 a.m. There are only 90 free spots available in the Main Beach Parking Lot by the fire station (first come, first served). Otherwise, you can pay to park in the pier parking lot or on the street near the beach using a meter. Divers must have a C card or certification number for divers and must sign a liabilty release form before getting in the water. Bring cutting tools (for mono-filament), snips, scissors and a small rake. The dive will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There is a free event T-shirt and goody bag for all volunteers (only if you pre-register online). Bring family members to help clean-up the beach and pier area too. Please contact Dixie Divers at 954-420-0009 for more information.