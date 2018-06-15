Posted on 15 June 2018 by JLusk

Deerfield Beach Chamber After Hours

Wondering what the Deerfield Beach Chamber is all about? Head out to the After Hours and meet some of the Chamber members. Bring business cards because this is an excellent time to share what you do and network with others. The After Hours will be held at Duffy’s, 401 N. Federal Hwy., in Deerfield Beach on June 21 starting at 5 p.m. Have a drink on the Chamber and try some appetizers provided by Duffy’s. $15 members, $20 non-members. For more information, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page or www.deerfieldchamber.com.

(5 p.m. is the correct start time, which is different than what was published in the paper… please make note. Thanks).