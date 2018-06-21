CRIME WATCH

Posted on 21 June 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 3: A woman reported that the father of her child illegally entered her home at 326 SW 32 Ave.

June 5: A woman reported that a man entered her car at 4809 N. Dixie Hwy., pushed her out of the car and drove away.

June 5: A man reported that $2,500 was missing from his shirt pocket in his bedroom closet at 1402 SW 1 Way.

June 5: It was reported that someone broke into a shed at Parkway United Methodist Church at 100 NE 44 St. and stole power hand tools.

June 6: A woman was arrested and charged with stealing $296 from Marshalls at 3852 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

May 23: Someone smashed the front window of a vehicle while it was parked at 3116 N. Federal Hwy. The damage was $1,000.

June 1: A car came back as a stolen vehicle, and when police stopped it at 3750 NE 26 Ave., it was discovered the tag was stolen and the subject claimed the car was recently purchased and he did not know the tag was stolen.

June 1: A male subject stole items from the store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. and fled without paying for them.