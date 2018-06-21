HAPPENINGS

Posted on 21 June 2018 by LeslieM

Membership Breakfast

Thursday, June 21, 7:45 to 9 a.m.

The Pompano Beach Woman’s Club

314 NE 2 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Event is hosted by the Pompano Beach Chamber. Cost is $10 with RSVP, $15 at the door and $35 for non-members. To RSVP, visit www.pompanobeachchamber.com . For more information, call 954-941-2940.

Night At The Museum

Thursday, June 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Hosted by the South Florida Club – National Federation of Business and Professional Women. The event is open to the public. For men & women both! Admission is $15 which includes light appetizers, beer and wine. Everyone Must R.S.V.P. and pay in advance. Call Susan 954-290-1104 or Lee 754-307-5446.

Brazilian Folks Festival

Saturday, June 23, noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 24, noon to 8 p.m.

Pompano Community Park

NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A 2-day art-based community event goes on rain or shine. If the weather forecast calls for rain, please bring rain gear and umbrellas. The festival will have live music, Sambala Samba School parade and community folk dances. Local music talents will be performing and there will be a lot of fun activities for kids. Free admission! Vendor booths, marketing sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities available. For more information, visit www.minorityhelp.org .

Father Daughter Brunch

Saturday, June 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting this year’s Father Daughter Brunch. Fathers and daughters of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy an afternoon of food, fun and memorable moments! Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for ages 17 & under. For more information, contact the Recreation Department at 954-480-4481.

Comedian Bob Saget performs

Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

5550 NW 40 St.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Grammy-nominated standup comedian, Bob Saget will grace the Pavilion stage at Seminole Casino. Saget is most popularly known for his roles on the Full House and Americas Funniest Home Videos television shows. This show is intended for mature audiences only. Tickets priced at $30/$50/$200 per person are on sale now via Ticketmaster, online at Ticketmaster.com , or by calling 800-653-8000. The Pavilion box office will also open at 1 p.m. on the day of the show for on-site ticket purchases and will call pick-up.

Tuesday Night Beach Dance

Tuesday, June 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment just south of Hillsboro Boulevard at the ocean. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars.

ABC Safe Boating Course

Begins Tuesday, June 26, starting at 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

See more info., pg. 16, or call 754-444-1470. www.PompanoSafeBoating.com .

Non-Partisan Judicial Forum

Thursday, June 28, 6 to 10 p.m.

Century Village Activity Center

3501 West Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Will be held in rooms A, B & C. Learn more about the judicial candidates. Moderator will be the Honorable Howard Finkelstein. From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a meet and greet. From 7 to 10 p.m., questions from the floor will be accepted. Food will be served for all. This is a public service invitation, no affiliation with any political party. Bring friends. For more information, call Kathy at 561-312-8804.

Save the Date :

Boy George with The Culture Club

Sunday, July 1, 6:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

‘80s music lovers rejoice! Boy George & the Culture Club, known for songs like “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon” will perform with the always high energy B-52s, who is known for hits like “Loveshack” and “Rock Lobster.” Also the Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey will be there too! To purchase tickets, visit www.theamppompano.org .

Learn about Florida Rx Card

Tuesday, July 10, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Having difficulty affording prescription medication? Florida Rx Card educates families on how the program can be of help with Medicare, Medicaid, prior authorizations/Step Therapy, cosmetic & non-medically necessary drugs, OTCs (Over the Counter) and pet medications. For more information, call 954-480-4446.

Chair Yoga classes

The Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Seeking to transform your health and decrease stress? Join one of Chair Yoga classes.

They have Sit N’ Fit Chair Yoga on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. They also have Chair Yoga for Young at Heart Seniors on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. For information, please contact the Health Support Office at 954-480-4446.

Go on a trip with Deerfield Woman’s Club!

Head out with a bunch of great gals, and guys too, on an adventure in a motor coach! The first trip will be on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Hutchinson Island. Includes a round trip motor coach, tour of the Elliot Museum and lunch at Kyle G’s on the beach and more. $70. The second trip will be a tour through Miami on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Includes round trip on the motor coach (including a tip to the driver and tour guide), a visit to the Holocaust Museum, Little Havana, Coconut Grove, South Beach and to Bayside Marketplace for lunch on your own. $47. RSVP and pay a.s.a.p. To sign up or for more questions, call Sally at 954-427-2175. If no answer, leave a message and she will call you back!