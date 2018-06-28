CRIME WATCH

Posted on 28 June 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 12: It was reported that a former employee of Suddath Relocation at 1900 SW 43 Terr. did not return equipment valued at $440.

June 12: A man was arrested and charged with stealing $57.98 worth of items from TJ Maxx at 3812 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

June 12: A woman reported $452 worth of fraudulent charges on her credit card. She reported it at 1400 SE 8 Ave.

June 12: A man was issued a notice to appear after he was observed stealing $100 from a cash drawer at Office Depot at 270 S. Federal Hwy.

June 12: A man said that someone took out two fraudulent loans in his name. The loss was $40,000. He made the report at 827 Crystal Lake Dr.

Lighthouse Point

June 6: A car came back as a stolen vehicle and when police stopped it at 2311 NE 36 St., it was discovered the tag was stolen and the subject claimed the car was recently purchased and he did not know the tag was stolen.

June 5: The victim said there was a threatening storm and he lost his paddleboard in the 3000 block of NE 31 Ave. A day later, it was recovered in another part of the city. The paddleboard was valued at $1,120.

June 5: The father said he let his son borrow his car as long as he made the registration and insurance payments. He said the son stopped making payments and then was ignoring the father asking for a return of the vehicle to 2630 NE 48 St. The father asked that the vehicle be reported as stolen.