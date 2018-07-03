City forced to suspend Recycling Program

(See story in “The Observer” coming out July 5).
Due to the rising costs for recyclable processing and low global demand for materials, the city voted to not enter into an unreasonable contract with Waste Management. Over the past year, the city has been proactively searching for another disposal vendor in North Broward and Palm Beach counties. While we secured a lower rate for municipal solid waste, there were not any companies interested in the bid for recyclable processing of our materials. We will continue to explore both short-term and long-term improvements to our recycling alternatives because we believe in a sustainable, healthy environment.
The city will suspend all curbside residential recycling programs until further notice.
Effective Monday, July 9, 2018:
All residential recycling carts will not be part of the collection process. Residents should place all materials in their city-issued brown garbage cart.
Single-stream recyclables will not be accepted at the City’s Drop-Off-Center (DOC) located at 401 SW 4 Street, Deerfield Beach. The DOC will continue to accept clean cardboard, metal, styrofoam and paper shredding.
Residents should continue to monitor the City’s website and social media for regular updates. The City appreciates the residents’ cooperation and understanding during this temporary suspension period.
For additional information, please call the Department of Sustainable Management at 954-480-4391 or check out the Recycling Frequently Asked Questions at www.dfb.city/recyclefaqs.