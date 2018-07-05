HAPPENINGS

Posted on 05 July 2018 by LeslieM

5th of July Beach Cleanup

Thursday, July 5, 8 to 10 a.m.

Chickee Hut

71 S Ocean Way.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City for a cleanup and help them keep Deerfield Beach clean and green. The cleanup will begin at the chickee hut across from the Fire Station. Snacks and water will be provided to all volunteers. Parking passes for the duration of the event will also be available to the first 25 volunteers.

FLORIDA Rx CARD Presentation

Tuesday, July 10, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Having difficulty affording prescription medication? Florida Rx Card educates families on how the program can be of help with Medicare, Medicaid, Prior Authorizations /Step Therapy, Cosmetic & Non-Medically necessary drugs, OTCs (Over the Counter) and Pet Medications. For more information, call 954-480-4446.

District 4 Saturday Hours

Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m. to noon

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Commissioner Drosky will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4201

Community Redevelopment Agency meets

Tuesday, July 10, 7 to 8 p.m.

City Hall Commission Chambers

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Pompano Budget Presentation & Workshop

Monday, July 16, 9 a.m.

City Commission Chambers

100 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Budget Workshop will include a presentation and discussion of the recommended Fiscal Year 2019 budget. After the presentation and public input, the commission will recess for 30 minutes and reconvene in the City Manager’s Conference Room on the 4th floor of City Hall for discussions, proposed capital improvement projects and the fiscal year 2019 recommended operating budget. If more time is necessary, the commission will reconvene on Tuesday, July 17 in City Hall in the City Manager’s 4th Floor Conference Room beginning at 9 a.m. to continue budget discussions.

Save the Date :

B’nai B’rith Tenants Association Fundraiser

Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

B’nal B’rith Apartments

299 SW 3 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy food, beverages, goodies, face painting, bounce house, pony rides, raffle for flat screen TV, auction & more. Proceeds benefit tenants Association. For more info., call 954-426-5577.

Chair Yoga classes

The Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Seeking to Transform your Health and Decrease Stress? Join one of Chair Yoga classes. They have Sit N’ Fit Chair Yoga on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. They also have Chair Yoga for Young at Heart Seniors on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. For information, please contact the Health Support Office at 954-480-4446.

Save the Date :

7th Annual Boca Burger Battle

Saturday, July 14, 7 p.m. (VIP, 6 p.m)

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

It is that time again… time for top area chefs to grill up their best burgers to try to get the coveted win. Meet the contenders: M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom, Shake Shack, Flashback Diner, Morton’s Steak House, Big Joe’s Burgers and Wings, Kapow Noodle Bar, Burton’s Grill & Bar, TooJay’s Gourmet Deli, Rockn Angels, Crazy Uncle Mike’s, Burger Craze, Tucker Duke’s Lunchbox, ROK:BRGR and Batch Gastropub, Cheffrey Eats Food Truck, Funky Buddha & more! Those who are coming to compete will travel from far and wide, and some from not so far away… Some are from as far distant as South Beach and West Palm Beach, while others are right here in Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton.

Each hand-picked chef will create their grilling masterpieces and present them to a prestigious table of Grill Master Judges, which includes a few well known “burger connoisseurs” like Rey De La Osa, Chief Grill Master Team Captain from Publix Aprons Cooking School, Jamie Frankel from Burgers by the Beach and (his new blog “Floridian Beer Society”), Jan Norris from JanNorris.com , Alex Callegari from “The Firefighter Foodie,” Rob Adler from “Weekend Broward,” Former Commissioner Robert S. Weinroth from City of Boca Raton and Danny Rivera from BIG 1059.

Judges will pick the Best Grill Master and Best Alternative Grill Master while the guests will vote with their wooden chip for “People’s Choice” and will determine the champion to hold the title as the Best Battle Burger.

This event is more than just burgers. There are also craft beers and other spirits to enjoy, plus other goodies to sample while perusing vendor booths.

A portion of proceeds benefit PROPEL (People Reaching Out to Provide Education and Leadership), a non-profit located in Boca Raton, which offers weekly events for kids in the area of arts, education and recreation.

The Boca Burger Battle is presented by WineEvents.com , and produced by the south Florida event production company BocaRaton.com & The BITES! Network, which also produces the Boca Raton Wine and Food Festival every November.