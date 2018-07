Posted on 06 July 2018 by JLusk

You are hereby notified that the Community Redevelopment Agency meeting, scheduled to be held Tuesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. at the City Commission Chambers of the City Hall Complex, located at 150 NE 2 Ave., in Deerfield Beach has been canceled.

For additional information on the agenda items for the CRA meeting, please call 954-480-4262 or visit www.deerfield-beach.com.