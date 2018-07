Posted on 06 July 2018 by JLusk

Join the Greater Deerfield Beach Chamber on July 10 for a Networking Morning, from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Held at State Farm (843 SE 8 St., in Deerfield Beach), this event is a great way to start your day. Bring business cards, learn more about the Chamber and promote your business while enjoying some coffee and pastries! Click here to register:https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4543