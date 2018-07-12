CRIME WATCH

Posted on 12 July 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 26: A woman reported that a man came onto her patio at her home at 441 SE 14 St. and stole a bicycle valued at $180.

June 26: A man took several tools valued at $316 and claimed he was going to use the tools to work on a project he had been hired to do. The man did not do the work and did not return the tools. The incident was reported at 60 SW 12 Ave.

June 26: A man reported his scooter stolen from an apartment parking lot at 4351 NW 9 Ave.

June 29: A woman reported that while she was applying for a job at Dunkin Donuts at 1101 S. Powerline Rd., another woman stole her wallet.

June 29: It was reported that a man cashed a fraudulent paycheck for $1,000 at Fine Furniture at 225 S. Federal Hwy.

June 29: It was reported that an air conditioning unit valued at $2,000 was stolen from an unoccupied home at 201 NW 7 Court.

Lighthouse Point

June 15: Staff at a doctor’s office at 2502 N. Federal Hwy. observed a theft where a patient left his wallet on the counter and an individual removed $170 from it. The patient had recovered his money and did not pursue charges against the subject.

June 15: A city resident paid the building department for bathroom renovations made without a permit at 1701 NE 22 Ave. The check ,which was dropped off, was returned for insufficient funds. The amount of the check was $6887.87.

June 17: A resident found a dog running loose at 3300 NE 23 Ave. and brought it into the police department. The dog had no tag and was turned over to Broward County Animal Control.