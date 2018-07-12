HAPPENINGS

Posted on 12 July 2018 by LeslieM

Trivia Rocks

Thursday, July 12, 6:30 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The theme of the contest is “ROCK,” so trivia questions can range from Archeology, Geology, Paleontology and, of course, Rock n’ Roll music. This is perfect for the “Libraries Rock” theme happening now. One highlight will include “Fill in the Blank” where a contestant can earn prize points for singing the lost lyrics of a song. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Rocks Champion.

Summer Series —

Liverpool Live-A Tribute to the Beatles

Friday, July 13, 8 to 11 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Has it been a Hard Day’s Night? Have you been working like a dog? Take some time out and enjoy this free concert at Mizner Park. Groovy! Bring the whole family, and a blanket or chair. It will be a gas! FYI: Their next concert in this series on July 27, from 8 to 11 p.m. will be Fleetwood Mac tribute! For more info., visit www.mizneramp.com .

Tree giveaway

Saturday, July 14 & 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Pompano Beach Nursery

1190 NE 3 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The city will give away two trees per residence on a first-come, first-serve basis. To qualify for a free tree, you must live within the Pompano city limits and provide identification, such as a driver’s license or water bill to verify your residency. Each resident will be given a choice among many varieties, including Purple Tabebuia, Live Oak, Christmas Palm, Triangle Palm, Silver Buttonwood, Clusia Rosea, Golden Tabebuia and Phoenix Sylvestris Palm.

7th Annual Boca Burger Battle

Saturday, July 14, 7 p.m. (VIP, 6 p.m)

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Burger lovers delight! This is your event. Eat and drink to your heart’s content and pick who you think has the Best Battle Burger. Then, you can see who the judges pick for Best Grill Master and Best Alternative Grill Master. This is also a great time to try a variety of wines, craft beer and other spirits while mingling with the crowd. General Admission tickets are $50 per person and VIP tickets are Pre-Sale $75/Regular $125 per person. VIP ticket holders receive unlimited food and drink tastings and enjoy early bird entry at 6 p.m., instead of 7 p.m. This is a 21 + year old event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Please, no pets. Event is rain or shine! You can purchase tickets online at www.bocaburgerbattle.com or call 561-338-7594.

Pompano Budget Presentation & Workshop

Monday, July 16, 9 a.m.

City Commission Chambers

100 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Budget Workshop will include a presentation and discussion of the recommended Fiscal Year 2019 budget. After the presentation and public input, the commission will recess for 30 minutes and reconvene in the City Manager’s Conference Room on the 4th floor of City Hall for discussions, proposed capital improvement projects and the fiscal year 2019 recommended operating budget. If more time is necessary, the commission will reconvene on Tuesday, July 17 in City Hall in the City Manager’s 4th Floor Conference Room beginning at 9 a.m. to continue budget discussions.

Save the Date :

Florida Panthers Reading Tour

Friday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, July 30, 2 to 5 p.m.

Hockey lovers will have fun at this event. The Florida Panthers will be going to libraries to read to students. On Friday, July 20, they will be at the Pompano Beach Library and Culture Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060. On Monday, July 30, they will be at the Deerfield Beach Percy White Library, 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. For more information, visit www.floridapanthers.com/readingtour .

Summer Series —

‘80s Throwback Game Night

Friday, July 20, 7 to 10 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Whoa, radical! Mizner Park will be holding a free Throwback Game Night for all you lovers of the 1980s. They had one last month and now they are doing it again. Families can enjoy some rockin’ ‘80s tunes while playing games like arcade games, carnival games, Jenga, cornhole, mini golf, an Operation type game, Whack-a-Mole and more. Kids can like totally get creative with Lite Brite! This is a really fun event for the whole family. Don’t be a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie! Motor on down to Mizner Park for some retro goodness. www.mizneramp.com

Strike Out Child Abuse

Sunday, July 22, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sawgrass Lanes

8501 N. University Dr.

Tamarac, FL 33341

Bring the whole family for the Family Bowl-A-Thon. There will be a photo booth, magician, balloon twisters, face painters and more. Register a team today. Lunch will be provided. This Pompano Beach Exchange Club event benefits various children’s charities and helps prevent child abuse. For more information or to register, visit www.one.bidpal.net/exchangeclubbowling/welcome .

B’nai B’rithTenants Association Fundraiser

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

B’nal B’rith Apartments

299 SW 3 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy food, beverages, goodies, face painting, bounce house, pony rides, raffle for flat screen TV, auction & more. Proceeds benefit tenants association. For more info., call 954-426-5577.