Free movies at Filmed in Broward event this weekend

Want to see some free movies? Head on down to Savor Cinema in Ft. Lauderdale this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday they will have free movies, all of which have been filmed in Broward County. Below is the schedule. Find out more about the theater at www.fliff.com.
FILMED IN BROWARD 2018 – DAY 1
Saturday, July 14
10:30 – 10:54 The Pink Dog
11:00 – 11:08 The Nigun
11:10 – 11:24 Side Effects
11:30 – 11:58 Death & Life
12:15 – 1:24 Evils of a Foster Child
1:30 – 1:47 Young Blood: The Mass Shooting Generation Takes Action
2:00 – 2:05 The Journey
2:10 – 2:19 The Estate
2:25 – 2:27 Lightworker
2:30 – 2:39 Magic Schmuck
2:45 – 2:52 Karmic Collisions
3:00 – 3:55 Prohibition & The South Florida Connection
4:10 – 5:31 TINY DANCERS
5:45 – 6:05 Tu Admirador Secreto
6:10 – 7:30 Opening Party
FILMED IN BROWARD 2018 – DAY 2
Sunday, July 15
1:00 – 1:08 Legacy Begins: Chapter One
1:10 – 1:14 Rojo Corazon
1:15 – 1:19 Pluto
1:20 – 1:24 Play
1:25 – 1:30 The Runner
1:35 – 1:45 Marcus
1:50 – 2:01 Secrets
2:05 – 2:17 Ghost in the Woods
2:30 – 4:00 MARRIAGE KILLER
4:10 – 4:34 Waking Up Dead
4:45 – 4:54 Flying Solo Around the World With Julie Yang
5:00 – 6:30 Closing Party