CRIME WATCH

Posted on 19 July 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 3: A man reported that someone broke into his car parked at 514 NW 44 Terr. and stole his credit cards and driver’s license.

July 3: A man reported his car parked at 3801 Crystal Lake Dr. broken into and jewelry, a watch, a diamond ring and sunglasses stolen.

July 3: A man was arrested and charged with stealing a Fitbit watch valued at $230 from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

July 3: It was reported that a water meter valued at $1,000 was stolen from a construction site at 100 SW 1 St.

July 3: A woman reported her phone stolen from 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

July 3: A woman reported a purse stolen from her car’s trunk at 1192 E. Newport Center Dr.

Lighthouse Point

June 29: The store manager at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. said a subject entered the store and selected a bag of popcorn and began eating it inside. When confronted, the subject fled the store without paying. The loss was estimated at $1.

June 29: The store manager at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. said a subject entered the store and took cigarettes from behind the counter and fled the store without paying for them. The two cartons were valued at $158.98.

June 29: A police officer observed a vehicle run a red light and conducted a traffic stop at 5200 N. Federal Hwy. The driver advised police that his driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was towed from the location.