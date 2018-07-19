HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 July 2018 by LeslieM

Marine Advisory Board Meeting

Thursday, July 19, 6 to 7 p.m.

City Commission Chambers

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach’s Mayor and City Commission created the Marine Advisory Board and tasked its members with identifying programs, regulations, and actions to encourage a healthy and friendly marine environment for the city’s residents and visitors. The Board, made up of homeowners and business people with expertise in marine-related fields, will make recommendations to the mayor and commission.

Florida Panthers Reading Tour

Friday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, July 30, 2 to 5 p.m.

Hockey lovers will have fun at this event. The Florida Panthers will be going to libraries to read to students. On Friday, July 20, they will be at the Pompano Beach Library and Culture Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060. On Monday, July 30, they will be at the Deerfield Beach Percy White Library, 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. For more information, visit www.floridapanthers.com/readingtour .

Pompano Pier Food Truck Round Up

Friday, July 20, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Fishing Pier

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, Florida 33062

Come join the city for an evening of Food Trucks, music and fun! They encourage everyone to bring their blankets and folding chairs since seating is limited. Great entertainment, full bar. For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Summer Series —

‘80s Throwback Game Night

Friday, July 20, 7 to 10 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Whoa, radical! Mizner Park will be holding a free Throwback Game Night for all you lovers of the 1980s. They had one last month and now they are doing it again. Families can enjoy some rockin’ ‘80s tunes while playing games like arcade games, carnival games, Jenga, cornhole, mini golf, an Operation type game, Whack-a-Mole and more. Kids can like totally get creative with Lite Brite! This is a really fun event for the whole family. Don’t be a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie! Motor on down to Mizner Park for some retro goodness. www.mizneramp.com

Celebrate Parks Month

Saturday, July 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Free event with live entertainment, bounce houses, games and more. (If you have been utilizing your Parks & Rec Passport throughout the month, bring it complete with punches to get cool prizes). More info: www.deerfield-beach.com/parksmonth .

Pompano Tree Giveaway

Saturday, July 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Pompano Beach Nursery

1190 NE 3 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The city will give away two trees per residence on a first-come, first-serve basis. To qualify for a free tree, you must live within the Pompano city limits and provide identification, such as a driver’s license or water bill to verify your residency. Each resident will be given a choice among many varieties, including Purple Tabebuia, Live Oak, Christmas Palm, Triangle Palm, Silver Buttonwood, Clusia Rosea, Golden Tabebuia and Phoenix Sylvestris Palm. (See more, pg. 9)

Strike Out Child Abuse

Sunday, July 22, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sawgrass Lanes

8501 N. University Dr.

Tamarac, FL 33341

Bring the whole family for the Family Bowl-A-Thon. There will be a photo booth, magician, balloon twisters, face painters and more. Register a team today. Lunch will be provided. This Pompano Beach Exchange Club event benefits various children’s charities and helps prevent child abuse. For more information or to register, visit www.one.bidpal.net/exchangeclubbowling/welcome .

8th Annual Family Night

Tuesday, July 24, 4 to 8 p.m.

Duffy’s Sports Grill

401 N. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Invite your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers to Duffy’s in Deerfield Beach for an evening out. Eat, drink and have fun. Ten percent of the evening proceeds will benefit the Center for Active Aging. Meet the staff, and learn about their services and programs. Find out about volunteer opportunities. Win a door prize. For more information, call 954-480-4449.

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, July 24, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment at the Main Beach Parking Lot located at 149 SE 21 Ave., just south of Hillsboro Boulevard at the ocean. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. For information, call 954-480-4429.

Relay For Life Committee Rally

Tuesday, July 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Looking for teams and survivors. Find out more about this popular upcoming event that honors those who have survived Cancer and gives back to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 954-420-0084.

“Walk on Water” Saltwater Fishing Tournament

Friday, July 20 to Saturday, July 21

The 2018 Saint Coleman’s Men’s Club “Walk on Water” Saltwater Fishing Tournament is a family-oriented event that encourages everyone to enjoy a great day on the water while helping out our local community. The event benefits the Special Olympics of broward County.

The Captains’ Meeting and Kick-off Party, will be held on Friday, July 20 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Saint Coleman’s Parish Hall, 1200 S. Federal Hwy., in Pompano Beach. Fishing day will be Saturday, July 21 starting at 7 a.m. and weigh-ins will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Alsdorf Boat Ramp, 2901 NE 14 St. in Pompano Beach.