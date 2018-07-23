Boil Water Notice–certain residents of Hillsboro Mile –today

Posted on 23 July 2018 by JLusk

(From city website):

Residents of 900 to 1015 Hillsboro Mile Only

Boil Water Notice

Water Outage – July 23, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents Should Boil Water for 48 Hours

In moving forward with the water main renovation project, a defective water valve has been discovered which must be replaced. Consequently, water service for residences between 900 and 1015 Hillsboro Mile must be shut off on July 23rd between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to replace this valve. This will drop water pressure below 20 psi and require a precautionary boil water notice to be in effect until at least Wednesday, July 25th.

During the boil water notice period, water will be tested for 48 hours to ensure it is safe. During this period, any water that is to be drunk or used in food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for at least ONE MINUTE prior to use, or use bottled water. It is not advisable to rely on water filtration systems. Once the water has been confirmed to have continued to be safe, additional notification will be provided rescinding the boil water notice.For a more complete list of precautions in regard to boil water requirements, please visit www.chenmoore.com/hillsboro/FAQ

While the system is shut down, avoid turning on faucets to prevent air entering the system. Once service is restored, a “knocking” may be heard from air having entered the pipes. This can be eliminated by opening a faucet until the knocking subsides.

Buildings having a pump for domestic water pressure should shut down the pumps prior to and during all water service interruptions . Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions for shutting down and restarting pumps.

We apologize for this interruption, but this unanticipated incident is the result of the decision to invest in the Town’s water system to ensure reliable and effective water service to meet the community’s needs for decades into the future.

For additional information please call:

Project Representative (Chen Moore & Associates)

Phone: (954) 954-947-1765 or Email: hillsboro@chenmoore.com

The phone number will have a live attendant from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. please call the Town Police Dept – 954-427-6600