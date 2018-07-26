CRIME WATCH

Posted on 26 July 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 10: A man was arrested and charged with domestic battery against a woman at 1021 NW 45 St.

July 10: It was reported that a man pumped gas at a Mobil Station at 900 SW 10 St. and left without paying for the gas.

July 11: A woman reported her vehicle stolen at 770 SE 2 Ave.

July 13: A man reported his motorcycle stolen at 450 Deer Creek Jefferson Dr.

July 13: A woman reported her vehicle stolen from in front of an apartment at 1023 Oakridge D E.

July 13: It was reported that a purse containing $4,000 and bank cards was stolen from a vehicle parked at Pioneer Park at 501 NE Eller St.

Lighthouse Point

July 4: A resident found a dog at 1800 W. Sample Rd. and brought it to the Police Department. A microchip hit came back to an apartment complex in Miami, but police were unable to locate the owner. Animal Control was contacted.

July 6: Police were called out to a report of a handgun being seen on a sidewalk in front of apartments at 2400 NE 36 St. A Marksman Repeater BB gun was recovered and placed into property at the department for destruction.

July 3: A police officer found a dog at 3600 NE 31 Ave. The owner was found and the dog was turned over to him.