CRIME WATCH

Posted on 01 August 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 17: A man was arrested and charged with domestic violence at 1428 SE 4 Ave. A woman reported that her boyfriend, the man who was arrested, slapped her and choked her and later punched her in the throat.

July 17: A man said that he met a man to discuss selling him a sound system. The man who said he might be interested in the system then pulled a gun and demanded money from the other man. He then fled. The incident was reported at 623 Anderson Cir.

July 17: A man reported that someone tried to steal his motorcycle at 322 N. Federal Hwy. He said the ignition wires had been cut.

July 18: A man reported that someone smashed the back window of his vehicle causing $500 in damage. The incident was reported at 101 Lock Rd.

July 18: The manager of Daily’s at 5 N. Federal Hwy. reported that a person has been stealing a carton of cigarettes every time he has visited the store for the past two weeks.

July 19: A man reported that his friend’s vehicle was stolen while he was inside Publix at 150 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

July 13: Police responded to a call regarding a license plate being stolen at 3600 N. Federal Hwy. They approached the passenger of a vehicle who told them the driver was inside the store. He was located and told police that he was working on the vehicle and had no knowledge of the plate being stolen. The vehicle’s registration also came back as expired. The two men were released; however, the license plate was taken and the vehicle was towed.

July 12: A driver’s license was found at 1961 NE 29 St. and turned over to police.

July 12: Police responded to a call at 3900 N. Federal Hwy. of a male subject outside a business refusing to leave. When police arrived, the subject was on the sidewalk and was told to leave by police.