HAPPENINGS

Posted on 01 August 2018 by LeslieM

O.A.R. with Special Guest Matt Nathanson

Friday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

The Amp (Pompano Beach Amphitheater)

1806 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

AEG Presents is proud to welcome O.A.R. to the Pompano Beach Amp with special guest Matt Nathanson. With close to 2 million albums and more than 2 million concert tickets sold, including two sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, O.A.R is planning another exciting summer tour. The band just released their brand new single “Just like Paradise” via Stem, which will be available on all digital platforms. The AMP has a box office inside the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, located at 50 W. Atlantic Blvd. Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day of concert the AMP’s onsite box office opens at noon. Tickets are $35.50-$65. For more information, call 561-223-7231.

Broward’s Back to School Community Extravaganza

Saturday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blanche Ely High School

1201 NW 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This Community Extravaganza/ Crockett Foundation Community Health Festival offers free immunizations for kids. In addition, each child present will receive one backpack filled with school supplies, reading books, a pair of shoes, and other goodies while supplies last. Parents can sign their child up for Florida Kidcare, as well as free and reduced lunches. For immunizations, please bring a copy of immunization records, parent’s ID and proof of address. For more information, call 954-377-1000, Monday through Friday.

Guided Butler House Tours

Saturday, Aug 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Alice B at Pioneer Grove” Gift Shop Open. Free tours, donations accepted. Event will continue on Saturday, Aug 11 and Saturday, Aug 18.

Dive in Movies — Coco

Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.

Houston/Sworn Pool at Mitchell Moore Park

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department invites you to cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick. This is a free event. Snacks and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 954-786-4116.

Worth the Drive :

Hiroshima Remembrance Day

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2 to 4 p.m.

Pompey Park

1101 NW 2 St.

Delray Beach, FL 33444

You and kids 8 years old and older are invited to fold Origami Peace Cranes (they’ll take you step by step). You’ll also learn more about Nuclear War through the story of a young Japanese girl named Sadako.

Save the Date :

B’nai B’rith Tenants Association Fundraiser

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

B’nal B’rith Apartments

299 SW 3 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy food, beverages, goodies, face painting, bounce house, pony rides, raffle for flat screen TV, auction & more. Proceeds benefit tenants association. For more info., call 954-426-5577.