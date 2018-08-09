CRIME WATCH

Posted on 09 August 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 21: It was reported that someone entered a business through a bathroom ceiling and stole three keys to vehicles. The incident was reported at 3991 N. Dixie Hwy.

July 23: A woman reported that people broke into her home at 320 N. Deerfield Ave. She ran to a neighbor’s house and reported what was happening. The neighbor, a witness to the incident, saw three people leave the home.

July 23: A woman reported that someone stole her credit card at 778 SW 2 Ave.

July 23: A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her several times at 1277 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

July 27: A man reported that four people attacked him at 3770 NE 3 Ave.

July 28: A woman reported her vehicle, a Fiat 500L, was stolen at 1272 S. Military Tr.

Lighthouse Point

July 15: Police responded to a call of a male subject outside a business panhandling, and, when police arrived, the subject was inside the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. Police had him sign a trespassing waiver and he left the store with the understanding he was no longer allowed back.

July 14: Multiple subjects entered the store at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. and stole cosmetics and fled in a vehicle. It is unknown what was taken.

July 19: The property manager at 2400 N. Federal Hwy. found a barrier wall to have wax on it. The victim believed the wax was used for skateboarding and would cost between $500 and $700 to repair.