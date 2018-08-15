CRIME WATCH

Posted on 15 August 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 31: A man said that someone entered his car parked at 540 SW Natura Ave. and stole about $30 in change and a wallet with credit cards.

August 1: An individual driving a Ford Ranger stole about $1,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave.

August 1: A man said that his vehicle parked at 4550 NW 18 Ave. was broken into and two drills and other items were stolen.

August 2: A man reported that another man robbed him at gunpoint. A Gucci book bag valued at $1,200 and a MacBook Pro valued at $1,000 were stolen. The incident was reported at 85 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

August 2: A man said a trailer and wave runner were stolen from 2571 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

July 19: The victim said someone stole a Trek bicycle with a child seat that was unlocked outside a store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $380.

July 26: The store manager observed a male subject take a can of soda and left without paying for it. The subject was previously trespassed from the store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $1.

July 26: The victim said someone left a note on her daughter’s vehicle asking her to call a number. The victim at 5100 block of NE 28 Ave. called the number and the person sent an inappropriate photo to her. She notified her mother and they blocked the number and contacted police. Officers contacted the subject and advised him not to contact the victim again.