HAPPENINGS

Posted on 15 August 2018 by LeslieM

Big Buck Music Fest

Saturday, Aug. 18, 4 to 9 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

See Busta Rhymes and OT Genasis perform. There also will be a kid’s zone, and food and beverage options. See more on Page 3.

B’nai B’rithTenants Association Fundraiser

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

B’nal B’rith Apartments

299 SW 3 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy food, beverages, goodies, face painting, bounce house, pony rides, raffle for flat screen TV, auction & more. Proceeds benefit tenants association. For more info., call 954-426-5577.

Cultural Committee Meeting

Monday, Aug. 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St., Bldg. A

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

All interested persons are urged to attend the Cultural Affairs Committee meeting, send a representative, or express their views by letter. Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by using the following numbers: 1-800-955-8770 or 1-800-955-8771.

“August Authors & Autographs”

Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Looking for 30+ local authors to sell and autograph your books. Bring your own table and promotional materials. Free to participate; donations accepted. To sign up to participate, email judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com.

Back to School Bash

Sunday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church “The Pink Church”

2331 NE 26 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The Annual Blessing of the Teachers and Students followed by a Back to School Bash with lunch, games, scavenger hunts, raffles and a dance party.

Save the Date :

Grand Opening of “52 DFB Historical Moments” Exhibit

Friday, Sep. 7, 5 to 8 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Live entertainment, wine & cheese. Free entrance; optional donations and purchases.

DB Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament

Friday, Sept. 14, Noon

Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club

1400 SW 65 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Registration starts at noon, T-Off will be at 1 p.m. followed by an awards dinner, auction, $5000 50/50 raffle and much more. Your play in the tournament will help Kiwanis continue to give back to the community in the form of scholarships, BSO/PAL programs, books and reading rooms and more. For tournament info. and registration forms or if you need additional information, call Henry at 954-242-6083.

Save the Date :

Taste of Shipwreck Park

Saturday, Aug. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House Museum

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060