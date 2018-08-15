HAPPENINGS

Big Buck Music Fest
Saturday, Aug. 18, 4 to 9 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
See Busta Rhymes and OT Genasis perform. There also will be a kid’s zone, and food and beverage options. See more on Page 3.
B’nai B’rithTenants Association Fundraiser
Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
B’nal B’rith Apartments
299 SW 3 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Enjoy food, beverages, goodies, face painting, bounce house, pony rides, raffle for flat screen TV, auction & more. Proceeds benefit tenants association. For more info., call 954-426-5577.
Cultural Committee Meeting
Monday, Aug. 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Central City Campus
401 SW 4 St., Bldg. A
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
All interested persons are urged to attend the Cultural Affairs Committee meeting, send a representative, or express their views by letter. Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by using the following numbers: 1-800-955-8770 or 1-800-955-8771.
“August Authors & Autographs”
Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Historic Butler House
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Looking for 30+ local authors to sell and autograph your books. Bring your own table and promotional materials. Free to participate; donations accepted. To sign up to participate, email judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com.
Back to School Bash
Sunday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church “The Pink Church”
2331 NE 26 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
The Annual Blessing of the Teachers and Students followed by a Back to School Bash with lunch, games, scavenger hunts, raffles and a dance party.
Save the Date:
Grand Opening of “52 DFB Historical Moments” Exhibit
Friday, Sep. 7, 5 to 8 p.m.
Historic Butler House
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Live entertainment, wine & cheese. Free entrance; optional donations and purchases.
DB Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament
Friday, Sept. 14, Noon
Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club
1400 SW 65 Ave.
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Registration starts at noon, T-Off will be at 1 p.m. followed by an awards dinner, auction, $5000 50/50 raffle and much more. Your play in the tournament will help Kiwanis continue to give back to the community in the form of scholarships, BSO/PAL programs, books and reading rooms and more. For tournament info. and registration forms or if you need additional information, call Henry at 954-242-6083.
Save the Date:
Taste of Shipwreck Park
Saturday, Aug. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sample-McDougald House Museum
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Snorklers and divers will head out early in the morning for the 1st Annual Pompano Beach Lionfish Derby from Hillsboro Inlet, Alsdorf Park and the Sands Marina. Next, they’ll bring their catch back to be cooked up by expert chefs from over 15 local restaurants, who will compete in a culinary competition! In addition to great food, there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, music, a cash bar and more. Come sample delicious dishes from destructive fishes! Find out how to register for derby and more about the culinary event at www.samplemcdougald.org/category/upcoming-events/.