HAPPENINGS

Posted on 23 August 2018 by LeslieM

Authors & Autographs

Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free, donations accepted. Come meet authors and find a new book to read! Authors looking to participate, sign up by emailing judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com.

Festival Marine Market

Saturday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival Flea Market

2900 W. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

There will be plenty of nautical items for sale, including items like boats, kayaks, paddle boards, accessories, fishing gear, SCUBA gear, artwork, clothing, tools, coolers, upholstery, marine electronics and more. Fishing Derby in lake behind the mall for gift certificate prizes too! Info: https://shopfestival.com/events/marine-market .

Back to School Bash

Sunday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church “The Pink Church”

2331 NE 26 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The Annual Blessing of the Teachers and Students followed by a Back to School Bash with lunch, games, scavenger hunts, raffles and a dance party.

Rick Springfield concert

Tuesday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

1806 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

With Loverboy, Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.pbamp.com. Tickets can also be purchased, with reduced fees, at the box office inside the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach. (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Community Redevelopment

Agency Meeting

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.

City Commission Chambers

City Hall Complex

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For additional information on the agenda items for the meeting, call 954-480-4262.

DB Commission Meeting

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

City Commission Chambers

City Hall Complex

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

[Note: Plastic straw issue is on the agenda. See more agenda items at www.deerfield-beach.com under Government, City Commission, Meetings & Agendas].

When a Baby Cries

Wednesday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 2, 2 & 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is proud to present When a Baby Cries by Herman LeVern Jones’ TheatreSouth. The play, written by Benita Alane Cornick, is about the redemptive power of new life, and is part of the company’s new playwright series which shines the spotlight on emerging talent. Tickets are $28 and can be purchased at www.ccpompano.org . For more information, visit www.theatresouth.net .

Save the Date :

Grand Opening of

“52 DFB Historical Moments” exhibit

Friday, Sept. 7, 5 to 8 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Live entertainment, wine & cheese. Free entrance; optional donations and purchases.

Kiwanis Club 8th Annual Charity

Golf Tournament

Friday, Sept. 14, noon

Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club

1400 SW 65 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Registration starts at noon, T-Off will be at 1 p.m. followed by an awards dinner, auction, $5000 50/50 raffle and much more. Your play in the tournament will help Kiwanis continue to give back to the community in the form of scholarships, BSO/PAL programs, books and reading rooms and more. For tournament info. and registration forms or, if you need additional information, call Henry at 954-242-6083.

Pompano Beach Sr. High School

Reunion — Class of 1968

Sept 28-30

Info: E-mail Cherryl.Cook1050@att.net.