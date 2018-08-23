Miami Dolphins host Pompano High School at practice

Posted on 23 August 2018 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

All summer long, the Miami Dolphins have hosted high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices.

The Pompano Beach High School football team was the latest program to take part in the team visits, along with the Miami Beach Junior Hi-Tides of the Youth Academic Sports League (YASL) football teams.

Both teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie and heard about the importance of proper fuel and nutrition from Food Group Management Director of Dining Services Meghan Kelly.

The athletes also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix.

“This is a great opportunity for kids that normally don’t get this opportunity to be here,” said Pompano Beach High School head football coach Melvin Jones. “We’ve been very blessed by the Dolphins organization and we’re very appreciative to come out and enjoy practice.

“The kids learned a lot,” Jones added. “They learned to definitely put fuel in their bodies. To hear it from the professionals and guys that do it at the highest level, now it’s sinking in that taking care of your body is very important.”

Earlier this summer, the Miami Dolphins surprised the Tornadoes with new football equipment for its program.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was on-hand for the surprise. They donated equipment included Dolphins branded shirts, Gatorade coolers, blocking shields, medicine balls and cleats.

The Miami Dolphins organization has made it their mission to introduce the game to the grassroots of South Florida as part of its commitment to the development of high school and youth football. The Dolphins will host 27 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices.

The team visits, initiated by Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment.

The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents, and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins fans.

Blanche Ely High School was also among the teams that participated in a visit to the Dolphins training facility.

Trio wins golf tournament

The team of Al DiBenedetto, Roy Wilhoite and Don Worrell won the Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association’s One Best Ball of a Threesome tournament on the Pines Course at Pompano Municipal Golf Course on Aug. 15.

Winning a tiebreaker for second place was Jim Blake, Bob Mascatello and Dennis Sejda, who shot a 56 and won by a match of cards.

Jim DeCicco won the closest to the pin contest on the third hole when he hit within 10 ft., 5 in.