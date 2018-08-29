HAPPENINGS

Posted on 29 August 2018 by LeslieM

When a Baby Cries

Wednesday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 2, 2 & 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is proud to present When a Baby Cries by Herman LeVern Jones’ TheatreSouth. The play, written by Benita Alane Cornick, is about the redemptive power of new life, and is part of the company’s new playwright series which shines the spotlight on emerging talent. Tickets are $28 and can be purchased at www.ccpompano.org . For more information, visit www.theatresouth.net .

District 4 Saturday Office Hours

Saturday, Sep. 1, 10 a.m. to noon

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

District 4 Commissioner Todd Drosky is happy to host Saturday office hours. Commissioner Drosky will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4201.

Save the Date :

Grand Opening of “52 DFB Historical Moments” exhibit

Friday, Sept. 7, 5 to 8 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Live entertainment, wine & cheese. Free entrance; optional donations and purchases.

Shining Stars

Friday, Sept. 7, noon to 2 p.m.

Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa

1200 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

During the event, honorees will be featured in an ongoing video, telling their own story, each will receive a trophy and a souvenir program. This year’s honoree’s are (founders award) The John Good Family, (Stewart Kester award) Tom & Lee Waldo, (business man of the year) Soma Kasam, (business woman of the year) Gloria Jacaruso and (shining lights of the community) Pat Anderson, Tim Hernandez, Anthony Caggiano, Mark Petratis, Ryan Paton, Fred and Sherry MacLean, Carol Ebert and Avis Proctor. Among the “special guests” this year will be several WWII veterans and, to honor them, the Marine Corps League Intracoastal Detachment #1058 will perform the Presentation of the Colors, lead into the Pledge of Allegiance with a special salute’ to these Heroes and then join them for lunch! Tickets are $55 per person and includes lunch. For info., contact, Connie Davis at 954-941-2940 or cdavis@pompanobeachchamber.com. Tickets and table sponsorships may be purchased in advance, online at www.pompanobeachchamber.com .

Movies on the Lawn — Matilda

Friday, Sep. 7, 8 p.m.

Great Lawn

20-98 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department invites everyone to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnics and come enjoy a featured presentation under the stars. Movies on the Lawn are held on the first Friday of every month at the Great Lawn located at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Pompano Beach Boulevard. This is a free, family friendly event. Due to daylight savings time, the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Next month’s movie will be Oct. 5 – Space Jam. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit the City’s website at www.pompanobeachfl.gov .

7th Annual Brazilian Beat

Saturday, Sep. 8, 6 to 11 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Celebrate Brazilian Independence Day with the city of Boca Raton. This free event brings together the art of music and dance in one mesmerizing evening. Get your groove on and be a part of this dazzling official celebration of Brazilian Independence. Live music, street dancing, including costumed dancers in a Rio-style parade by the Samba La Samba School, a Capoeira circle, samba drummers a Zumba showcase and savory Brazilian cuisine, and cocktails, will make for a most memorable festival.

Kiwanis Club 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Friday, Sept. 14, noon

Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club

1400 SW 65 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Registration starts at noon, T-Off will be at 1 p.m. followed by an awards dinner, auction, $5000 50/50 raffle and much more. Your play in the tournament will help Kiwanis continue to give back to the community in the form of scholarships, BSO/PAL programs, books and reading rooms and more. For tournament info. and registration forms or, if you need additional information, call Henry at 954-242-6083.

Habitat for Humanity

Open Enrollment

Be a Habitat Homeowner! They will be accepting applications between Sept. 5 through the 19. Low, affordable and interest-free mortgage payments! Qualification Requirements: Must be first-time homebuyer, U.S. citizen or permanent resident of the U.S., current Broward County resident (12+ months). Must attend mandatory educational workshops, make a $2,000 cash down-payment, complete 300 sweat equity hours, demonstrate a need for affordable housing and fall within the income guidelines. To apply online, visit www.habitatbroward.org

9/11: A Day for Honoring Our Heroes

A Recognition and Remembrance Ceremony

Monday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 SW 1 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060