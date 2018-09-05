CRIME WATCH

Posted on 05 September 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 21: A man reported his license plate stolen from his vehicle parked at 1107 SW 15 St.

Aug. 23: Following a traffic stop a man was arrested and charged with narcotics offenses. He was arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana at 286 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Aug. 23: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle parked at 609 Siesta Key Cir. and stole a computer, backpack, jewelry, head phones and other items.

Aug. 24: A regional asset protection manager with Tire Kingdom reported that two men, both former employees, stole $2,119 in transactions. The incident was reported at 2525 W. Sample Rd.

Aug. 25: A man reported being attacked by a man who followed him home at 94 SE 3 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 14: The victim was involved in a minor traffic accident before the incident at 2900 N. Federal Hwy. The subject stood in front of the car door while the victim assessed the damage. The victim said the subject struck him in the face and chest three times. Then, as the victim sat down in his car, the subject kicked him in his face and chest. When the victim closed the vehicle door, the subject kicked the door causing $1,000 in damage.

Aug. 14: The subject was trespassed from a store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. for a previous larceny.

Aug. 12: The subject was trespassed from a store at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. after he appeared to be intoxicated in a store restroom. The store manager called police and reported the subject was in the bathroom for about 20 minutes. When police knocked on the door the subject answered and exited a short time later. Police said the subject appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of something.