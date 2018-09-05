HAPPENINGS

Posted on 05 September 2018 by LeslieM

Grand Opening of

“52 DFB Historical Moments” exhibit

Friday, Sept. 7, 5 to 8 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

See large photos of Deerfield moments in history. Live entertainment, wine & cheese. Free entrance; optional donations and purchases.

Shining Stars

Friday, Sept. 7, noon to 2 p.m.

Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Resort & Spa

1200 N. Ocean Blvd,

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

During the event, honorees will be featured in an ongoing video, telling their own story, each will receive a trophy and a souvenir program. This year’s honorees are (founders award) The John Good Family, (Stewart Kester award) Tom & Lee Waldo, (business man of the year) Soma Kasam, (business woman of the year) Gloria Jacaruso and (shining lights of the community) Pat Anderson, Tim Hernandez, Anthony Caggiano, Mark Petratis, Ryan Paton, Fred and Sherry MacLean, Carol Ebert and Avis Proctor. Among the “special guests” this year will be several WWII veterans and, to honor them, the Marine Corps League Intracoastal Detachment #1058 will perform the Presentation of the Colors, lead into the Pledge of Allegiance with a special salute’ to these heroes and then join them for lunch! Tickets are $55 per person and includes lunch. For info., contact, Connie Davis at 954-941-2940 or cdavis@pompanobeachchamber.com. Tickets and table sponsorships may be purchased in advance, online at www.pompanobeachchamber.com .

Movies on the Lawn — Matilda

Friday, Sep. 7, 8 p.m.

Great Lawn

20-98 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department invites everyone to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, and come enjoy a featured presentation under the stars. Movies on the Lawn are held on the first Friday of every month at the Great Lawn located at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Pompano Beach Boulevard. This is a free, family friendly event. Due to daylight savings time, the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Next month’s movie will be Oct. 5 – Space Jam. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit the city’s website at www.pompanobeachfl.gov .

7th Annual Brazilian Beat

Saturday, Sep. 8, 6 to 11 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Celebrate Brazilian Independence Day with the city of Boca Raton. This free event brings together the art of music and dance in one mesmerizing evening. Get your groove on and be a part of this dazzling official celebration of Brazilian Independence. Live music, street dancing, including costumed dancers in a Rio-style parade by the SambaLa Samba School, a Capoeira circle, samba drummers a Zumba showcase, and savory Brazilian cuisine and cocktails, will make for a most memorable festival.

Sunday Matinee Music Series

Begins Sunday, Sep. 9, 3 to 4 p.m.

Boca Raton Library

400 NW 2 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The Friends of the Boca Raton Library will host Sunday Matinee Music Series for 2018-2019. This Sunday will feature Preservation Road Band with Dr. Robert Watson, followed by a concert on the 1st Sunday of each month from September 2018 to April 2019. A wide variety of performers featuring every genre of music are scheduled for the one-hour free concerts. Other scheduled concerts will take place on Oct. 7, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 3 and April 7. Reservations are required. Visit www.bocalibrary.org or call 561-807-7141.

District 4 Town Hall Meeting

Wednesday, Sep. 12, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Commissioner Todd Drosky invites all District 4 residents to a Town Hall Meeting. For further information please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263 or visit www.Deerfield-Beach.com .

Save the Date :

Kiwanis Club 8th Annual Charity

Golf Tournament

Friday, Sept. 14, noon

Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club

1400 SW 65 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Registration starts at noon, T-Off will be at 1 p.m. followed by an awards dinner, auction, $5000 50/50 raffle and much more. Your play in the tournament will help Kiwanis continue to give back to the community in the form of scholarships, BSO/PAL programs, books and reading rooms, and more. For tournament info. and registration forms or, if you need additional information, call Henry at 954-242-6083.

Special Commission Meeting

— Budget Hearings

Friday, Sep. 14, 5:15 p.m.

City Commission Chambers

100 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach City Commission will be holding two Special Commission Meetings for the purpose of Budget Hearings. The hearings will formally adopt the proposed Millage Rates and Budgets for fiscal year 2018/2019. The next meeting will be Friday, Sept. 21 at 5:15 p.m.

Jr. Anglers Day

Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the city for the 3rd Annual Deerfield Beach Jr. Anglers Day. A family fun-filled fishing event with fishing clinics, goody bait buckets, arts & crafts, face painting, fishing and much more! Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Zumba Gold Fitness Classes for Seniors

Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Shall We Dance Studio

2nd floor, Room 2 to 6

600 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This class is a fun, low-impact workout designed for seniors. Improve your flexibility, focus and overall movement. For more information, call Angel at 954-224-0886.

WANTED: Arboretum Tour Guides

One of the best ways to volunteer at the Arboretum is to become a tour guide, which are the ambassadors to the Arboretum. To become a guide, you don’t need any special training or knowledge, only enthusiasm. We will teach you what you need and show you where to attain even more knowledge. You will gain a basic knowledge of horticulture, be able to identify dozens of different trees and plants, get a better understanding of the natural world around us and feel good about serving your community. If you want to become an Arboretum tour guide or volunteer in any other way, please email me at jerry@treezoo.com.