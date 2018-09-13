CRIME WATCH

Posted on 13 September 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 27: A man reported his vehicle stolen from 3390 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Aug. 27: A woman reported that a man she knows punched her in the face three times with a closed fist. The incident was reported at 210 SW 3 St.

Aug. 27: A man reported that someone stole his vehicle that he left overnight. The incident was reported at 3901 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Aug. 27: A man said that while he was working at 3112 W. Hillsboro Blvd., someone stole items from his trailer.

Aug. 27: A man reported that someone entered his home at 1116 SE 14 Ct. and stole a computer and jewelry.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 19: The driver’s rear side window of a 1991 Lincoln Limo that was parked at 4211 NE 22 Ave. was smashed. The damage was estimated at $350.

Aug. 19: The store manager at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. was approached by a customer who said there was a male subject acting suspiciously in the store. The subject pushed the shopping cart with groceries outside the store and left without paying. The loss was estimated at $125.

Aug. 19: The victim said someone stole six reels, two trolling rods and a reel rod from a 35-ft. fishing vessel that was docked at 4110 NE 30 Ave. The victim went to New York and asked a friend to detail the boat while he was gone. He returned four days later to find the property was missing. The victim suspected the friend. They met up at a pawn shop and the friend admitted to the crime (for drug money). The property was valued at $8,150.

NOTE: The Observer has received more reports of break-ins or suspicious behavior in The Cove. Be vigiliant!