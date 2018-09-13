HAPPENINGS

Posted on 13 September 2018 by LeslieM

Fire Assessment Hearing

Thursday, Sep. 13, 9:30 a.m.

City Commission Chambers

City Hall Complex

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Kiwanis Club 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Friday, Sept. 14, noon

Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club

1400 SW 65 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Registration starts at noon, T-Off will be at 1 p.m. followed by an awards dinner, auction, $5000 50/50 raffle and much more. Your play in the tournament will help Kiwanis continue to give back to the community in the form of scholarships, BSO/PAL programs, books and reading rooms, and more. For tournament info. and registration forms or, if you need additional information, call Henry at 954-242-6083.

Pompano Commission Meeting

– Budget Hearings

Friday, Sep. 14, 5:15 p.m.

City Commission Chambers

100 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach City Commission will be holding two Special Commission Meetings for the purpose of Budget Hearings. The Budget Hearings will formally adopt the proposed Millage Rates and Budgets for fiscal year 2018/2019. The next meeting will be Friday, Sept. 21 at 5:15 p.m.

Jr. Anglers Day

Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the city for the 3rd Annual Deerfield Beach Jr. Anglers Day. A family fun-filled fishing event with fishing clinics, goodie bait buckets, arts & crafts, face painting, fishing and much more! Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

33rd Annual International Coastal Cleanup

Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to noon.

Chickee Hut across from Fire Station

71 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33990

Volunteers will gather in Deerfield Beach from 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. for check-in. The first 100 participants will receive parking passes that will last for the duration of the event. Materials including gloves, bags and water will be provided. To register for this year’s event, email coastalcleanup@broward.org. Please include your name, contact information, organization, site at which you wish to participate and number of attendees. Nearly 200 volunteers came out to the Deerfield Beach site last year. Let’s gather as a community and make this the biggest coastal cleanup yet! For more information, call 954-519-1218.

Hispanic Heritage Month Concert

Saturday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

A free concert starring Mariachis Voces de America. They are known for performing at the Fontainebleau, the Jackie Gleason Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Viva Broward!

Haitian Heritage Celebration 2018

Saturday, Sept. 15, 4 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Haiti was the first Caribbean country to gain its independence from colonialism. It was once the richest country in the Western Hemisphere. Although the wealth of the country is gone, the richness remains in its people; and that is what we want to celebrate! ALL are welcome at this unique venue of education, arts, music, dance and food, and there will be an awards ceremony. It is a family event with a special section for children ages 5 and up. Free & open to the public. Limited seating. To R.S.V.P., visit www.ccpompano.org/events .

Save the Date :

Kiwanis Fundraiser Breakfast

Saturday, Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The menu consists of fresh fried fish, grits, sausage, biscuits, OJ and coffee. $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and under. Take-out is available. All proceeds will benefit their literacy and scholarship programs. For more information, call 954-895-2363.

‘GET FIT’

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Have fun and meet new people. Senior friendly fitness classes for adults aged 60 years and up.

• Strength & Stretch every Monday with Cindy Sawadogo, 1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

• Posture & Core every Monday with Cindy Sawadogo, 2:15 – 3 p.m.

• Yoga Lite with Laura Newman every Monday,

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

• Enhance Fitness® Program with Julie Dinnard every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 10-11 a.m.

• Zumba Gold with Ayheza Newell, every Tuesday

& Thursday 12–1 p.m.

• Senior Aqua Movement every Tuesday and Thursday

at the DFB Aquatic Center, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

For more information, please call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4447.

Zumba Gold Fitness Classes for seniors

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Shall We Dance Studio

2nd floor, Room 2 to 6

600 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This class is a fun, low-impact workout designed for seniors. Improve your flexibility, focus and overall movement. For more information, call Angel at 954-224-0886.