Comic Cure Brings laughs to Mizner Park

Posted on 18 September 2018 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

On Sept. 1, America’s Got Talent’s own D.J. Demers delighted the sold-out crowd at the Comic Cure event at Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton. But he wasn’t the only comedian. There were also several local comedians from their comedy class, including Susan Bussell, Jim Story, Paul Margoles and Sharon Pfeiffer, who is brand new to comedy.

Pfeiffer is also an actress who has been in many independent local films and will be seen in the upcoming film Beach Bum with Matthew McConaughey, and also Zac Efron and Isla Fisher, which was filmed locally. She joked about her former life being married to the mob, literally. Her story has been told in I Married a Mobster in 2012. Today, she has escaped that world back in New York and made a home here in Boca Raton, where she has a huge group of friends, many of whom came out to support her in this milestone in her life.

Comic Cure has different comedians headline every month. They just completed their America’s Got Talent Summer Series. They will be taking a break and starting back up with comedians on Oct. 27 with comedienne Dana Eagle. Proceeds from each event go back to different causes. This night proceeds went toward several organizations, including B’not Hadassah and Festival of the Arts. Members of both organizations got up to speak briefly. [Festival of the Arts Boca will be held at Mizner Park Feb. 28 through March 10, 2019 and will include musical performances and book talks by authors.]