CRIME WATCH

Posted on 20 September 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 3: It was reported that a computer drive valued at $150 and a portable GPS valued at $130 were stolen from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Sept. 4: It was reported that a man broke into a vehicle parked at 501 SE 6 Ave. He stole a bag with a wallet. Later the man used a credit card contained in the wallet to purchase Nike shoes valued at $203 and used the credit card to make purchases at Circle K.

Sept. 4: A man reported that his vehicle, a Lincoln MKX, was stolen from a driveway at 1808 Flamingo Pl. The man had left the car there while taking a trip.

Sept. 4: A woman reported that her home at 959 SE 2 Ave. was entered and jewelry valued at $9,620 and an iPhone 6 were stolen.

Sept. 7: It was reported that a woman stole $400 worth of merchandise from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 30: Police responded to a hit on a stolen tag and located the vehicle at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. with two subjects inside. When police approached the vehicle they noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from the inside. A search of the vehicle turned up a pipe used for methamphetamine and a bag containing marijuana. They were taken into custody.

Aug. 30: A public works employee notified police that he observed numerous $1 bills on the roadway at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. The employee said the bills were near a Mustang vehicle and the owner said that he had just discovered a large amount of money was missing from his vehicle and was able to claim the money.

Aug. 29: The victim said she parked her vehicle at 3120 N. Federal Hwy. and went inside the business. When she returned, she discovered her papers on the front passenger seat were thrown about. Nothing appeared to be missing.