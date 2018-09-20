HAPPENINGS

Posted on 20 September 2018 by LeslieM

Relay For Life

Friday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. to midnight

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

People walk in the relay and enjoy live music. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Info: 954-420-0084.

Kiwanis Fundraiser Breakfast

Saturday, Sept. 22, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The menu consists of fresh fried fish, grits, sausage, biscuits, OJ and coffee. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and under. Take-out is available. All proceeds will benefit their literacy and scholarship programs. For more information, call 954-895-2363.

International Day of Peace

Saturday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

Center for Spiritual Living

2 SW 12 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Cecilia St. King, an Inner Peace Troubadour, will be performing for this benefit concert for inspirit. The mission of inspirit is to bring the joy and healing power of live music, and the performing arts, to those isolated members of our community who are living in a restricted environment. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Coffee & Healthy Conversations

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.

Broward Health North

Conference Center

201 E. Sample Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Stop by for a free health check-up and a cup of coffee. They are offering a free monthly health checkup, which includes free health screenings, such as posture evaluations, stroke risk assessments, cholesterol checks and more. There will be a physician lecture and refreshments. You will have the opportunity to have your health questions answered from their top clinicians in the areas of Cancer, pharmacy, joint replacement and spine, memory disorder, rehabilitation, respiratory, sleep apnea and stroke. This will take place every last Wednesday of each month. To register, call 954-759-7400 and press 5, or visit www.BrowardHealth.org/events .

Save the Date :

Cybersecurity seminar

Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce. join cybersecurity expert Michael Goldstein for a discussion about the latest threats, the “classic” we still fall for and the future of hacking. Michael will chase insider information on a broad range of topics that include recently discovered threats that can affect all your devices, from your computer to your car; pervasive methods hackers use to access your private information and what the future looks like for our connected lives. Members are $25 and non-members are $30. To register, visit https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4550

The Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Oct. 8, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Meeting is open to the public. The program will be “Garden Art Demonstration” by Joyce Rosselli. For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Smithsonian Museum Day

Saturday, Sept. 22

Visit free museums across the country! (See more about Deerfield locations, pg. 9.)

Pompano Beach Sr. High School Reunion

Class of 1968

Hey, Tornadoes… that time is almost here… time to meet and greet with your fellow alumni at the upcoming “Golden 50th Reunion Weekend.” The festivities will be held Sept. 28-30. You don’t want to miss out on this great fun. For all the details, contact Cherryl Cook at cherryl.cook1050@att.net.

Marine Advisory Board Meeting

The Deerfield Beach Marine Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Commission Chambers in City Hall, located at 150 NE 2 Ave., in Deerfield Beach. The public is invited to attend. Deerfield Beach’s mayor and commission created the Marine Advisory Board and tasked its members with identifying programs, regulations, and actions to encourage a healthy and friendly marine environment for the city’s residents and visitors. The board, made up of homeowners and business people with expertise in marine-related fields, will make recommendations to the mayor and city commission. For further information, please contact the city’s staff liaison to the board, Patrick Bardes, at 954-480-1426.