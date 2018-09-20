THE THERAPY ROOM: Body Image & Self-Esteem

Posted on 20 September 2018 by LeslieM

The impact of your body image on your self-esteem can be powerful at any stage of life. In today’s world of selfies and social media, it is not uncommon at times to think negatively about one’s physical appearance, such as wishing for a thinner body, longer legs or a muscular mid-section. Finding ways to be positive about your body image is important and will help you develop one that is realistic and help to improve your self-esteem.

Body Image & Self-Esteem defined:

• Body image: The mental picture you have of your body as well as how you perceive your body when you look in a mirror or at a photo of yourself.

• Self-esteem: How you respect and value yourself as a human being. Your self-esteem affects how you take care of yourself in every aspect of your life. It also relates to how you demonstrate your individual strengths and character. People with positive self-esteem have a confident attitude about who they are mentally and physically.

Teenagers with a positive body image and good self-esteem tend to find their life enjoyable and have better overall relationships with their parents, siblings and peers. Adults with positive body image and good self-esteem can better manage life’s curve balls and disappointments and are able to stick with difficult tasks until they are accomplished.

Positive Self-Esteem provides:

• Courage to try new challenges and see new opportunities

• Confidence to believe in yourself

• Healthy mental attitude

• Pride in physical strength and appearance

• Self-acceptance and the recognition of your unique, and special, qualities.

Suggestions for times you feel low or frustrated about your body image and self-esteem:

• Go for a walk or run

• Listen to music

• Get physically active and move

• Plan meals that are more nutritious

• Drink more water throughout the day

• Call/Text/FaceTime/Skype or visit a friend or relative

Suggestions to help you develop a positive attitude about your body image and self-esteem:

• Education — learning allows you to make a difference in your life and in the lives of others

• Sports and Activities — health and fitness only adds to a better body image

• New Hobby — take time to explore something you might like to do and uncover your hidden talents

• Be Inspirational — share your life’s experiences and offer encouragement to others.

We all feel low at times about who we think we are. Learn what triggers such thoughts and take positive action to provide yourself with the comfort you deserve and ultimately new solutions. If you are feeling extremely sad or depressed, it might be best for you to contact a mental health provider for their professional help and guidance. Change is always possible!