Bucks crush Colts, 55-6

Juniors Jaylan Knighton and Derohn King helped make quick work of host Coral Springs as nationally ranked Deerfield Beach rolled past the Colts, 55-6 at James Caldwell Stadium.

“They came out and excited very well and made the most of the short time they played,” said Deerfield Beach coach Jevon Glenn, whose team is ranked 37th nationally by MaxPreps. “They both only played the first half as we were up 49-6.”

The Bucks, which face Taravella this week, have outscored the opposition 174-46 this season and host No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas on Oct. 5. The teams have split their past four meetings with the Raiders winning 14-0 last year. Glenn was pleased with his team’s effort against the Colts.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Glenn said. “I was pleased with our execution and was happy to get the backups and young guys a chance to play the entire second half.”

King was 11 for 17 passing for 153 yards and five TDs in one half of action. He has 12 TDs in his last four games. Knighton had 10 carries for 239 yards and two scores.

Szklany repeats as Sunshine State Conference Runner of the Week

Embry-Riddle cross country’s Ryan Szklany earned his second straight Sunshine State Conference Runners of the Week award.

Szklany set a personal-best for the Eagles at the Mountain Dew Invitational, hosted by the University of Florida.

Szklany, a freshman from Lighthouse Point, etched his name into the ERAU men’s cross-country record books with a time of 24:51.6, becoming the seventh-fastest runner in program history. Szklany’s time of 24:51.6 put him ninth overall and made him the top non-DI finisher. Szklany helped lead the Eagles to the non-D1 team title, making the Blue and Gold 2-for-2 in 2018.

Szklany finished third overall in his first-ever collegiate race, leading the Eagles to the team title when he clocked a 26:26.41.

Teammate Sarah Edens also earned her second straight Sunshine State Conference Runner of the Week award when she ran the third-fastest time in program history, a 17:30.69, bettering her previous career-best time by nearly a minute (18:22.61 at Sand Shark Invitational – Oct. 22, 2016).

HCA Family Fitness Day planned

Highlands Christian Academy is planning its annual Family Fun Fitness day for Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They will have vendors and assorted challenges. They will have a 20-minute fitness class starting at 10:15 a.m. followed by a 20-minute walk/run at 11:10 a.m. The event will close with challenge winners being announced at 11:30 a.m.