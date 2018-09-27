HAPPENINGS

Fall Yard Sale
Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saint Peter’s Anglican Church
1416 SE 2 Terr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Inside & air-conditioned. All kinds of wonderful items. Priced to sell. It will also be held Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 954-695-0336.
Regular City Commission Meeting
Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.
City Commission Chambers
City Hall Complex
150 NE 2 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
For additional information, call 954-480-4201.
Meet Local Candidates Forum
Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.
Emma Lou Olsen Civic Center
1801 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Candidates for Pompano Beach Mayor and Commission seats will be attending to share their platform and plans for the city. Many other candidates will also be attending to meet one-on-one with voters. Event is free.
Education Advisory Board Meeting
Wednesday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro Community Center
50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
All interested persons are urged to attend the Educational Advisory Board meeting, send a representative, or express their views by letter. Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services for this meeting may contact the City Clerk’s Office 24 hours prior to the meeting at 954-480-4213. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by using the following numbers: 1-800-955-8770 or 1-800-955-8771. For more information, contact Suzan Scott at 954-480-6420 or sscott@deerfield-beach.com
Cybersecurity Seminar
Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel
2096 NE 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Hosted by the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce. join cybersecurity expert Michael Goldstein for a discussion about the latest threats, the “classic” we still fall for and the future of hacking. Michael will chase insider information on a broad range of topics that include recently discovered threats that can affect all your devices, from your computer to your car, pervasive methods hackers use to access your private information and what the future looks like for our connected lives. Members are $25 and non-members are $30. To register, visit https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4550
Save the Date:
Yard Sale
Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to noon
First Christian Day School (Parking Lot)
1860 NE 39 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Vintage Sale: Children’s books, toys, household items, clothes & plants. Support early
education & children.
“80s Party”
Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 to 11 p.m.
The Tipperary Pub (in The Cove)
1540 SE 3 Ct.
Deerfield Beach, 33441
Dress up and come have a beer or some good grub at this event. Listen to tunes by It Takes Two. Also Save the Date for their famous Bearman’s Pig Roast on Oct. 21. For more info., call 954-421-9769.
Dunn’s Run
Sunday, Oct. 7, 7:30 a.m.
Starts by Main Beach Parking Lot
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
This is the 22nd year for this popular 5K Walk & Run, 5 Mile Run that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs. Register to run or walk today. This is such a fun day for participants and spectators! Pick up packets at 2 Georges at The Cove, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1754 SE 3 Ct. in The Cove, or at Jersey Mike’s on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2350 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 102 in Pompano Beach. The first 1500 people at packet pickups get a free Dri-Fit running shirt (pre-registration or on race day). All participants over 21 get a free beer after the race (ID required). Panera Bread will have breakfast items for everyone that day. Mascots will be available for photo ops. There will be a silent auction, kids fun run, a DJ pumping out music, vendor booths to explore and more. Get all the info. at www.dunnsrun.com.
The Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting
Monday, Oct. 8, 12:30 p.m.
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Meeting is open to the public. The program will be “Garden Art Demonstration” by Joyce Rosselli. For more information, call 954-253-9938.
Celebrate Florida Native Plant Month
Monday, Oct. 8, 1 to 4 p.m.
The Garden Club of Lighthouse Point
Dixon Hall
2220 NE 38 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Open and free to the public. There will be a presentation on How to use Native Species Wildflowers in Urban Landscaping. Guest speaker will be Richard Brownscombe, president of Broward County Chapter Florida Native Plant Society. For more information, call Caroline Steffen at 201-566-7181.
Lunch Leaders Enterprise Group Open House
Tuesday, Oct. 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Bobby Rubino’s
2501 N. Federal Hwy,
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Build professional, long-lasting relationships, lock out your competition. One business profession per group. Generate business referrals. Conduct business with people you know, like and trust. Free to join. (Just pay for breakfast/ lunch). Visit them all…Choose one you like – This is part of your membership! No charge. Cash Bar, Lite bites. RSVP Mandatory: email mmiccoli@pompanobeachchamber.com.
Medicare Workshop — What You Need to Know
Wednesday, Oct. 10, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Center for Active Aging
227 NW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
This informational session is open to the public. The speaker will cover Medicare parts and supplement plans.
10th Annual Halloween Horse Show & Fair
Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sand & Spurs Equestrian Park
1600 NE 5 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Bring the family. Costume parade for all ages (on foot), costume contest on horseback, food for purchase, pony rides, carnival games, bounce house, face painting, hay rides and arts & crafts. Food proceeds to benefit U Can Ride Therapeutic Sessions. Children 10 & under are free. $1 admission fee for 10 & up.
Miles for Smiles 2018
Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. (check-in) to noon
Pompano Community Park
1660 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Last year, they raised over $50,000 for medical, educational, therapeutic and recreational care provided to infants, children and young adults. This year, they hope to raise even more. Race starts at 9 a.m. Stick around after the race to enjoy free food, awards, family fun activities, community vendors, raffles and more! Early bird registration ends Sunday, Sept. 30 at 11:30 p.m. General Admission ends Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m. Participants will receive a walk-bag and T-shirt upon check-in. Grab your friends, family, and coworkers to create your team! There will be prizes for the largest team fundraiser! Walkers, runners, joggers, wheelchairs, strollers and well-behaved pets are welcome. Can’t make it, but still want to donate, be a sponsor or just need some more information? Give them a call at 954-295-4910, or e-mail myrnam@bcckids.org.
Pompano Beach Sr. High School Reunion
Class of 1968
Friday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 30
This is the weekend for all the fun. It is the Golden 50th Reunion Weekend for the class of 1968. Alumni, contact Cherryl Cook at cherryl.cook1050@att.net for details.