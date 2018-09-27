HAPPENINGS

Posted on 27 September 2018 by LeslieM

Fall Yard Sale

Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Inside & air-conditioned. All kinds of wonderful items. Priced to sell. It will also be held Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 954-695-0336.

Regular City Commission Meeting

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

City Commission Chambers

City Hall Complex

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For additional information, call 954-480-4201.

Meet Local Candidates Forum

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

Emma Lou Olsen Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Candidates for Pompano Beach Mayor and Commission seats will be attending to share their platform and plans for the city. Many other candidates will also be attending to meet one-on-one with voters. Event is free.

Education Advisory Board Meeting

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

All interested persons are urged to attend the Educational Advisory Board meeting, send a representative, or express their views by letter. Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services for this meeting may contact the City Clerk’s Office 24 hours prior to the meeting at 954-480-4213. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by using the following numbers: 1-800-955-8770 or 1-800-955-8771. For more information, contact Suzan Scott at 954-480-6420 or sscott@deerfield-beach.com

Cybersecurity Seminar

Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce. join cybersecurity expert Michael Goldstein for a discussion about the latest threats, the “classic” we still fall for and the future of hacking. Michael will chase insider information on a broad range of topics that include recently discovered threats that can affect all your devices, from your computer to your car, pervasive methods hackers use to access your private information and what the future looks like for our connected lives. Members are $25 and non-members are $30. To register, visit https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4550

Save the Date :

Yard Sale

Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to noon

First Christian Day School (Parking Lot)

1860 NE 39 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Vintage Sale: Children’s books, toys, household items, clothes & plants. Support early

education & children.

“80s Party”

Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 to 11 p.m.

The Tipperary Pub (in The Cove)

1540 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, 33441

Dress up and come have a beer or some good grub at this event. Listen to tunes by It Takes Two. Also Save the Date for their famous Bearman’s Pig Roast on Oct. 21. For more info., call 954-421-9769.

Dunn’s Run

Sunday, Oct. 7, 7:30 a.m.

Starts by Main Beach Parking Lot

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This is the 22nd year for this popular 5K Walk & Run, 5 Mile Run that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs. Register to run or walk today. This is such a fun day for participants and spectators! Pick up packets at 2 Georges at The Cove, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1754 SE 3 Ct. in The Cove, or at Jersey Mike’s on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2350 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 102 in Pompano Beach. The first 1500 people at packet pickups get a free Dri-Fit running shirt (pre-registration or on race day). All participants over 21 get a free beer after the race (ID required). Panera Bread will have breakfast items for everyone that day. Mascots will be available for photo ops. There will be a silent auction, kids fun run, a DJ pumping out music, vendor booths to explore and more. Get all the info. at www.dunnsrun.com .

The Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Oct. 8, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Meeting is open to the public. The program will be “Garden Art Demonstration” by Joyce Rosselli. For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Celebrate Florida Native Plant Month

Monday, Oct. 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

The Garden Club of Lighthouse Point

Dixon Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Open and free to the public. There will be a presentation on How to use Native Species Wildflowers in Urban Landscaping. Guest speaker will be Richard Brownscombe, president of Broward County Chapter Florida Native Plant Society. For more information, call Caroline Steffen at 201-566-7181.

Lunch Leaders Enterprise Group Open House

Tuesday, Oct. 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Bobby Rubino’s

2501 N. Federal Hwy,

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Build professional, long-lasting relationships, lock out your competition. One business profession per group. Generate business referrals. Conduct business with people you know, like and trust. Free to join. (Just pay for breakfast/ lunch). Visit them all…Choose one you like – This is part of your membership! No charge. Cash Bar, Lite bites. RSVP Mandatory: email mmiccoli@pompanobeachchamber.com.

Medicare Workshop — What You Need to Know

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This informational session is open to the public. The speaker will cover Medicare parts and supplement plans.

10th Annual Halloween Horse Show & Fair

Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sand & Spurs Equestrian Park

1600 NE 5 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Bring the family. Costume parade for all ages (on foot), costume contest on horseback, food for purchase, pony rides, carnival games, bounce house, face painting, hay rides and arts & crafts. Food proceeds to benefit U Can Ride Therapeutic Sessions. Children 10 & under are free. $1 admission fee for 10 & up.

Miles for Smiles 2018

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. (check-in) to noon

Pompano Community Park

1660 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Last year, they raised over $50,000 for medical, educational, therapeutic and recreational care provided to infants, children and young adults. This year, they hope to raise even more. Race starts at 9 a.m. Stick around after the race to enjoy free food, awards, family fun activities, community vendors, raffles and more! Early bird registration ends Sunday, Sept. 30 at 11:30 p.m. General Admission ends Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m. Participants will receive a walk-bag and T-shirt upon check-in. Grab your friends, family, and coworkers to create your team! There will be prizes for the largest team fundraiser! Walkers, runners, joggers, wheelchairs, strollers and well-behaved pets are welcome. Can’t make it, but still want to donate, be a sponsor or just need some more information? Give them a call at 954-295-4910, or e-mail myrnam@bcckids.org.

Pompano Beach Sr. High School Reunion

Class of 1968

Friday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 30

This is the weekend for all the fun. It is the Golden 50th Reunion Weekend for the class of 1968. Alumni, contact Cherryl Cook at cherryl.cook1050@att.net for details.