CRIME WATCH

Posted on 04 October 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 17: A man reported that someone stole a JBL speaker from his motorized scooter parked at 286 SW 1 Terr.

Sept. 19: It was reported that an iPhone and gold jewelry valued at $1,200 was stolen from a UPS warehouse at 1332 NW 3 St.

Sept. 20: It was reported that a Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from a Dollar General Store parking lot at 1377 S. Dixie Hwy.

Sept. 20: A man reported that $2,100 in cash was missing from his nightstand at 51 W. Sample Rd.

Sept. 24: A woman reported that a Ford 150 vehicle was stolen from her home at 125 NE 5 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 22: A resident told police she lost her wallet at a store at 3722 N. Federal Hwy. The wallet contained $50 in currency, credit cards and a driver’s license. No fraudulent activity on her credit cards was reported.

Sept. 22: A resident called police about a loose white dog in the area of 2813 NE 27 St. and she was unable to catch it. When police responded, they found the owner swimming in his pool in the backyard and he said he didn’t know the dog had gotten loose.

Sept. 24: The victim returned home and saw a package on top of his mailbox at 4051 NE 27 Terr. The victim unloaded his groceries and when he went back outside the package was gone. The loss was $20.