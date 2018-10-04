HAPPENINGS

Posted on 04 October 2018 by LeslieM

Yard Sale

Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to noon

First Christian Day School Parking Lot

1860 NE 39 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Vintage Sale: Children’s books, toys, household items, clothes & plants. Support early education.

ArtHeart Exhibition & Fundraising Event

Saturday, Oct. 6, 6 to 11 p.m.

Ali Cultural Arts

353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Historic Ali Cultural Arts, in collaboration with the ArtHeart Artist Group Corporation, is proud to announce a special art and music event in support of We are Zoe, specifically supporting orphans in Rwanda, Africa, which empowers orphans to become entrepreneurs. The exhibition will continue at the Pompano Beach venue through Oct. 27 and will feature a dynamic mix of both seasoned and emerging artists. $10. For more information, visit www.ArtHeart.Gallery or call 954-786-7876.

“80s Party”

Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. to midnight

The Tipperary Pub (in The Cove)

1540 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, 33441

Dress up and come have a beer or some good grub at this event. (See ad below). Also Save the Date for their famous Bearman’s Pig Roast on Oct. 21. For more info., call 954-421-9769.

Dunn’s Run

Sunday, Oct. 7, 7:30 a.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This is the 22nd year for this popular 5K Walk & Run, 5 Mile Run that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs. Register to run or walk today. This is such a fun day for participants and spectators! Pick up packet at Jersey Mike’s on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2350 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 102 in Pompano Beach. The first 1500 people at packet pickups get a free Dri-Fit running shirt (pre-registration or on race day). All participants over 21 get a free beer after the race (ID required). Panera Bread will have breakfast items for everyone that day. Mascots will be available for photo ops. There will be a silent auction, kids fun run, a DJ pumping out music, vendor booths to explore and more. Get all the info. at www.dunnsrun.com .

The Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Oct. 8, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Meeting is open to the public. The program will be “Garden Art Demonstration” by Joyce Rosselli. For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Lunch Leaders Enterprise Group Open House

Tuesday, Oct. 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Bobby Rubino’s

2501 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Build professional, long-lasting relationships, lock out your competition. One business profession per group. Generate business referrals. Conduct business with people you know, like and trust. Free to join. (Just pay for breakfast/ lunch). Visit them all…Choose one you like – This is part of your membership! No charge. Cash Bar, Lite bites. RSVP Mandatory: e-mail mmiccoli@pompanobeachchamber.com.

Tuesday Night Beach Dance

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment just south of Hillsboro Blvd at the ocean. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. For info., call 954-480-4429. Parking enforcement rules apply.

Fun-raising event

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Fifi’s Fine Resale Apparel

306 S. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Shop ‘til ya drop at this consignment boutique. Enjoy wine & cheese. Proceeds benefit the Greater Deerfield Beach Zonta Club’s charities.

Arboretum Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Arboretum at Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Speaker will be Lee Gottlieb, who will speak about Broward’s project ROC and the Youth Environmental Alliance, in collaboration with Hands on Broward, which is an environmental alliance group involved in performing coastal reclamation through stewardship, via installing native plants and removing invasives. It’s an important project and thousands of students are trained and instrumental in restoring our coast. Light refreshments will be served. There will be drawings for free plants. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Save The Date :

10th Annual Halloween Horse Show & Fair

Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sand & Spurs Equestrian Park

1600 NE 5 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Bring the family. Costume parade for all ages (on foot), Costume contest on horseback, food for purchase, pony rides, carnival games, bounce house, face painting, hay rides and arts & crafts. Food proceeds to benefit U Can Ride Therapeutic Sessions. Children 10 & under are free. $1 admission fee for 10 & up.

Fall Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House Museum

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

There will be a petting zoo, crafts, gem mining and more games. One of Pompano Beach’s first fire trucks and antique tractors will be there, as well as a Pumpkin Patch and Music. Food and beverage will be provided. Adults:$5; children free, and must be accompanied by parent. Tickets available at Atlantic Tax Service — 1000 E Atlantic Blvd, Suite 112 and at Mission Critical Systems — 1347 E. Sample Rd.

7th Annual Brazilian Festival of Pompano Beach

Sat. & Sun. Oct. 20 & 21, 11 a.m. gates open

Pompano Beach Community Park

820 NE 18 Ave. (NE 10 St. & US 1)

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

SE Coast largest Brazilian Festival returns with a multicultural, multi-genre, multi-ethnic, multi regional and multi Grammy-winning line up. Brazil’s love, passion, rhythm and excitement are coming back. You are invited to enjoy Brazil’s art, culture, music and cuisine. For more information, call 305-803-0338 or e-mail info@brazilianfestpompano.org.

State of the City

Tuesday, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Greater Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Deerfield Beach for the 2018 State of the City. For corporate sponsorships, contact Denise Jordan at djordan@deerfieldchamber.com.