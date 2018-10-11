Deerfield Beach
Sept. 25: A man got into an argument and hit his girlfriend repeatedly causing injuries to her lip. The incident was reported at 631 Anderson Cir.
Sept. 25: Someone broke into work trucks parked at 1040 E. Newport Center Dr. and stole battery-operated tools. The loss was estimated at $2,250.
Sept. 25: A woman reported that someone tried to break into her home at 4250 NE 3 Ave.
Sept. 25: A woman reported her car parked at LA Fitness at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and her purse stolen.
Sept. 26: It was reported that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of Love Fellowship Church at 77 NW 5 St.
Lighthouse Point
Sept. 25: A resident reported a dog loose at 4521 NE 22 Ave. Police arrived but were unable to locate the dog.
Sept. 25: A resident found a black wallet at 2831 NE 26 St. He turned the wallet and its contents over to police.
Sept. 28: The victim said he last saw his tag at 2101 NE 41 St. The victim said he placed the tag on the roof of his car while he placed a new dealer tag on the vehicle. He forgot that he had placed the tag on his roof and drove away. He discovered it was missing when he arrived in Weston.
(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)