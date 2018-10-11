CRIME WATCH

Posted on 11 October 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 25: A man got into an argument and hit his girlfriend repeatedly causing injuries to her lip. The incident was reported at 631 Anderson Cir.

Sept. 25: Someone broke into work trucks parked at 1040 E. Newport Center Dr. and stole battery-operated tools. The loss was estimated at $2,250.

Sept. 25: A woman reported that someone tried to break into her home at 4250 NE 3 Ave.

Sept. 25: A woman reported her car parked at LA Fitness at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and her purse stolen.

Sept. 26: It was reported that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of Love Fellowship Church at 77 NW 5 St.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 25: A resident reported a dog loose at 4521 NE 22 Ave. Police arrived but were unable to locate the dog.

Sept. 25: A resident found a black wallet at 2831 NE 26 St. He turned the wallet and its contents over to police.

Sept. 28: The victim said he last saw his tag at 2101 NE 41 St. The victim said he placed the tag on the roof of his car while he placed a new dealer tag on the vehicle. He forgot that he had placed the tag on his roof and drove away. He discovered it was missing when he arrived in Weston.