HAPPENINGS

Posted on 11 October 2018 by LeslieM

Arboretum Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Arboretum at Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Speaker will be Lee Gottlieb. He will speak about Broward’s project ROC and the Youth Environmental Alliance, in collaboration with hands on Broward, which is an environmental alliance group involved in performing coastal reclamation through stewardship, via installing native plants and removing invasives. It’s an important project and thousands of students are trained and instrumental in restoring our coast. Light refreshments will be served. There will be drawings for free plants. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

10th Annual Halloween

Horse Show & Fair

Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sand & Spurs Equestrian Park

1600 NE 5 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Bring the family. Costume parade for all ages (on foot), Costume contest on horseback, food for purchase, pony rides, carnival games, bounce house, face painting, hay rides and arts & crafts. Food proceeds to benefit U Can Ride Therapeutic Sessions. Children 10 & under are free. $1 for age 10 & up.

Fall Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House Museum

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Petting Zoo, crafts, Gem Mining and more games. One of Pompano Beach’s First Fire Trucks, antique tractors, Pumpkin Patch and music. Food and beverage provided. Adults are $5, children are free (must be accompanied by adult). Tickets available at Atlantic Tax Service -1000 E. Atlantic Blvd., Suite 112 and Mission Critical Systems, 1347 E. Sample Rd.

Fine Food & Wine Celebration

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sheraton Suites Cypress Creek

555 NW 62 St.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

A “Red Carpet Champagne Fountain & Sushi Reception,” over 25 local restaurants, fine wines, bourbons, brews & ales, desserts and coffees, and more! Live Auction, Silent Auction & Chinese Auction for great prizes! A great way to promote your business. Check out their sponsorship packages or donate a prize! Tickets are $75, which includes all tastings, complimentary valet, souvenir wine glass & program! Tickets available online at: www.pompanobeachchamber . For more info contact Connie Davis at 954-941-2940 or cdavis@pompanobeachchamber.com.

DB Commission Meeting

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

City Commission Chambers

City Hall Complex

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Save the Date :

18th Annual Health & Wellness Expo

“Fit through the Ages”

Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Expo will include health screenings, vendors with “healthy” information and education for all ages. Free screenings include hearing, vision, skin cancer, balance, glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and stroke assessment.Walgreens will be administering Flu Shots; Bring your insurance card. The One Blood Donor Van will be on campus. Broward Health Community Health Services HIV testing Van. Door Prizes, giveaways and entertainment. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. For more information, call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4447.

7th Annual Brazilian Festival of Pompano Beach

Sat. & Sun. Oct. 20 & 21, 11 a.m. gates open

Pompano Beach Community Park

820 NE 18 Ave. (NE 10 St. & US 1)

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

SE coast’s largest, the 7th Annual Pompano Beach Brazilian Festival returns with a multicultural, multi-genre, multi-ethnic, multi regional and multi Grammy-winning line up. For more information, call 305-803-0338 or email info@brazilianfestpompano.org.

9th Annual Casino Night Fundraiser

Saturday, Oct. 20, 6 to 11 p.m.

Pompano Beach Historical Society

217 NE 4 Ave at Founders Park

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Prohibition is coming to Pompano Beach for one night only. After a little fun in the park and they know the coast is clear; they will move to an undisclosed location and have a roaring ‘20s style dinner with wine, beer and a specialty cocktail. Casino tables and games too. Silent and live auction. Dress is Flapper & Zoot Suits optional. Tickets are $75 per person, includes dinner, wine, beer, specialty cocktail. 200 chips for the casino tables They are available at www.pompanohistory.com/casino_night_2018 or call 954-782-3015.

St. Paul’s Annual Craft Bazaar

Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

701 W. Palmetto Park Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Interested vendors contact Vicki at 954-818-0457. For more information, email Vicki at dagirls27@bellsouth.net or Donna at madreloco@aol.com.