CRIME WATCH

Posted on 17 October 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 2: The owners of Com-Esco LLC at 245 SE 21 Ave. reported that $103,140 in corporate funds for Fiscal Year 2017 was stolen by a man who had been doing accounting for the company. Another accountant discovered the loss of funds.

Oct. 2: A man reported that someone tried to break into his home at 5300 NE 10 Ave.

Oct. 2: A woman reported that someone broke into her car parked at 4020 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a purse valued at $300.

Oct. 3: A man was arrested and charged with battery. He body slammed a woman against a wall and also destroyed furniture in the living room. The incident was reported at 957 SW 15 St.

Oct. 5: A man reported that another man walked up behind him and held a knife to his throat. The man was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The incident was reported at 641 S. Ocean Dr.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 25: A resident reported a dog loose at 4521 NE 22 Ave. Police arrived but were unable to locate the dog.

Sept. 25: A resident found a black wallet at 2831 NE 26 St. He turned the wallet and its contents over to police.

Sept. 28: The victim said he last saw his tag at 2101 NE 41 St. The victim said he placed the tag on the roof of his car while he placed a new dealer tag on the vehicle. He forgot that he had placed the tag on his roof and drove away. He discovered it was missing when he arrived in Weston.