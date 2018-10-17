HAPPENINGS: Halloween & Harvest events

Posted on 17 October 2018 by LeslieM

Fall Festival

Saturday, Oct. 20, Noon to 4 p.m.

Pioneer Park

501 NE Eller St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Pick out the perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, run through a hay maze, enjoy live entertainment, pet some animals in the petting zoo, ride on a hay ride, enjoy tasty treats and more! Complimentary shuttle from the Middle School Athletic Complex (501 SE 6 Ave.) to Pioneer Park. The shuttle will run continuously from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Trail

Saturday, Oct. 27, Noon to 4 p.m.

Deerfield Island Park

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Kids of all ages are invited to explore the Trick-or-Treat Trail at Deerfield Island Park. Visit the Mad Scientist’s Lab and try to figure out what’s cooking in the Crazy Chef’s Kitchen, and stop by the Creature Feature station! To sign up, e-mail info@friendsofdip.org by Oct. 24. (Please include name, phone number and number of attendees) $8 per person donation to the Friends of Deerfield Island Park. Donation includes water bottle and candy! A free boat shuttle for the island departs from Sullivan Park (1700 Riverview Rd., Deerfield Beach). Shuttles take approximately five minutes. For additional shuttle information, call Quiet Waters Park at 954-357-5100. For more information about the event, call 954-357-5100.

Shriek Week

Oct. 19 to 27

Sugar Sand Park

300 S. Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Haunted houses, black-light games, animal exhibits, LED robots & DJ shows, magic shows and more are all happening on various days during Shriek Week. Kids can even Trick or Treat here. Find out all the details at www.sugarsandpark.org .

