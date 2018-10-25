CRIME WATCH

Posted on 25 October 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 9: A man attempted to pass a $100 U.S. bill that had “For Motion Picture Use Only” on it at Publix at 150 S. Federal Hwy. The man handed it to a clerk hoping the clerk would not notice an attempt to pass counterfeit money. The man fled on a skateboard.

Oct. 9: An individual entered a Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave. and stole a Ryobi generator valued at $699.

Oct. 9: A woman quit her sales job at GNC at 1335 S. Military Tr. and left with $2,557 in money from transactions. There were 17 customer transactions involved.

Oct. 10: A woman working as lifeguard reported that her bicycle was stolen. The incident was reported at Tower 6 at 600 SE 21 Ave.

Oct. 12: A woman reported that someone stole jewelry from her valued at $2,500 at 3001 Deer Creek Country Club Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 7: The victim said he noticed his Glock 26 was missing from the driver’s side door of his vehicle that was parked at 2141 NE 35 St. There were no signs of forced entry. The loss was $500.

Oct. 7: The victim said her security surveillance camera captured two male subjects in a golf cart pull into her yard and take two political signs valued at $50.

Oct. 9: The victim said he lost a wallet as he went from the front of his residence at 2757 NE 29 Ave. and his car. He said his driver’s license was also in the wallet. There was no fraudulent activity on any of the cards.