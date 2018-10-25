HAPPENINGS

Posted on 25 October 2018 by LeslieM

Multi-Family Backyard “Garage” Sale

Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Bargain hunter delights. Antiques and collectables. Be a vendor ($20) or a shopper (free entrance). For application, call or e-mail Judithofdfb@gmail.com, 954-461-1152 or elilly707@aol.com, 561-299-8684.

Boca Raton GreenMarket

Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Royal Palm Place

201-299 Via De Palmas

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Have a fresh cup of coffee, a bite to eat, listen to some music, pick up some local produce or plants, grab a gift for someone, or restock handmade soaps or candles. The GreenMarket will be held every Saturday through May 11. The Royal Palm Place is located in the Monument Piazza parking area, intersection of S. Federal Hwy. & SE Mizner Blvd. For more information, call 561-299-8684 or e-mail elilly707@aol.com.

Comedian Dana Eagle performs

Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Mizner Park Comedy Club

201 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

You may have seen Dana Eagle on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, The Late, Late Show, Comedy Central and Comics Unleashed, and elsewhere. Event is 18+. $20 General Admission, $30 Premium, $35 Premium Plus and $160 VIP Table. Free garage parking in the Mizner Park garages or $6 valet. They advise arriving 60 minutes prior to showtime.

Sly Dog Dueling Pianos

Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Robot Brewery

2621 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Come sing along to piano and song. All request show. Costume contest. $10 cover. Info: www.SlyDogpianos.com , www.PianoMann.com .

DBLL Annual Board Meeting & Elections

Monday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Middle School Athletic Complex Press Box

601 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Little League will be electing their Board Members for the 2019 spring season.

Breast Cancer Panel Discussion

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Broward Health North – Conference Center

201 E. Sample Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Join the experts for a comprehensive and open forum discussion on surgical options, breast reconstruction, treatment, coping and surviving with Breast Cancer. This event is free, and complimentary breakfast and health screenings will be provided. To register, visit BrowardHealth.org/Events or call 954-759-7400 and select option 5.

Save the Date :

Empowering Veterans in the Workplace and our Community

Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach Chamber event. Join the conversation as they examine the critical task of understanding and unblocking the value of veterans. Guest speakers will be Molly Birkholm, Anthony Torres and Hiploito Arriaga. The program will kick-off with a powerful performance by Combat Hippies.

Miles for Smiles 2018

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. (check-in) to noon

Pompano Community Park

1660 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Last year, they raised over $50,000 for medical, educational, therapeutic and recreational care provided to infants, children and young adults. This year, they hope to raise even more. Race starts at 9 a.m. Stick around after the race to enjoy FREE food, awards, family fun activities, community vendors, raffles and more! General Admission ends Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m. Participants will receive walk-bag and T-shirt upon check-in. Grab your friends, family and coworkers to create your team! There will be prizes for the largest team fundraiser! Walkers, runners, joggers, wheelchairs, strollers and well-behaved pets are welcome. Can’t make it, but still want to donate, be a sponsor or just need some more information? Give them a call at 954-295-4910, or e-mail myrnam@bcckids.org.

Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Sat. & Sun. Nov. 3 & 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Professionally juried fine art & fine craft show. All art is original and personally handmade. Event is open to the public. There will be an Art Competition for K-8 or ages 5-13. Free to attend.

Ranse Volleyball Classic

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the beach (North of the pier)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The tournament is held annually to honor the memory of Ranse Jones, an avid and up-and-coming beach player who had an aneurysm rupture while playing an AVP Young Guns tournament in 2004. Ranse passed away several months later and this tournament is to raise funds for the North Broward Health Stroke Awareness Fund each year. The event is managed by the Dig The Beach series gang. Come join them for a fun weekend on the beach.

62nd Annual 150 Charity Dinner

Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sheltair Hangar of the Pompano Beach Airpark

1401 NE 10 St,

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Exchange Club of Pompano Beach will hold “A Night at the Races.” It will be a Derby Party with betting on old horse races to win prizes.There will be an open bar all night, buffet dinner, live band, dancing, TapSnap photo booth, and contests for best hats and outfits. Fundraising activities including handicapped horse races, 50/50 raffle, wine wagon and booze cooler, 150 draw-down, and live, silent and Chinese auctions. Proceeds will go towards local charities and community organizations such as The Children’s Healing Institute, the Broward Children’s Center, the Boys & Girls Club, First Tee of Broward, Our Father’s House Soup Kitchen, Woodhouse, Dynamos, the DAV, Honor Flight and more, along with providing student scholarships. Tickets can be purchased online only for $150 at www.bidpal.net/nightattheraces . No tickets will be sold at the door, so please purchase them early. Dress is Derby attire required. For more information, contact Joel Rask at 954-663-7751 or Donn Atkins at donn.atkins@gmail.com.

“Showcase of the Arts”

Thursday, Nov. 8, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Find out about art classes offered at the Center for Active Aging. Items will be available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit the Center for Active Aging. For more information, please call 954-480-4447.

9th Annual Boca Raton

Wine & Food Festival

Saturday, Nov. 10, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Enjoy top notch tastes from tri-county area chefs and sip some great craft brews too. This is always a popular event. Details: www.bocaratonwineandfoodfestival.com/tickets.html .

Deerfield Women’s Club Travels

• Thursday, Dec. 6

One day trip to South Beach and the Miami Waterfront. You will see the famous Wynwood Walls graffiti art area. Christmas season Bayside Boat Tour, lunch at Bubba Gumps and Bayside shopping “Miami Flair.” Cost is $70, all inclusive.

• Friday & Saturday, Jan. 11 & 12

Overnight stay to St. Augustine and Jacksonville. Alhambra Dinner Theatre and historic St. Augustine plus second day dinner at Hurricane Pattie’s on the water before going home. Cost is $253.

• Friday & Saturday, Feb. 22 & 23

Overnight in Ft. Myers. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to see Guys and Dolls. Shopping and lunch on the beach at Parrot Key. Cost is $183 all inclusive.

There is limited seating still available for all trips. For more information, or if you would like to go on these trips, contact Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.

Semi-Annual Book Sale

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Book sale will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) No book donations are accepted Sep. 30 to Nov. 12. Bring cash. All proceeds support the library.