HAPPENINGS: Halloween & Harvest

Posted on 25 October 2018 by LeslieM

Shriek Week

Oct. 19 to 27

Sugar Sand Park

300 S. Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Haunted houses, black-light games, animal exhibits, LED robots & DJ shows, magic shows and more are all happening on various days during Shriek Week. Kids can even Trick or Treat here. Find out all the details at www.sugarsandpark.org .

Annual Halloween Festivity

Friday, Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Get a sugar rush as you “Trunk or Treat.” Stay busy with the cookie decorating station, participate in a pie eating contest, enjoy bounce houses, balloon artists, face painters, and arts & crafts! Don’t forget to dress up for the costume contest at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be handed out for age groups 12 & under. Also, walk through their very scary Haunted House, if you dare! For more information, contact Constitution Park at 954-480-4494 or Oveta McKeithen at 954-480-4481.

Trick-or-Treat Trail

Saturday, Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m.

Deerfield Island Park

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Kids of all ages are invited to explore the Trick-or-Treat Trail at Deerfield Island Park. Visit the Mad Scientist’s Lab and try to figure out what’s cooking in the Crazy Chef’s Kitchen, and stop by the Creature Feature station! To sign up, e-mail info@friendsofdip.org by Oct. 24. (Please include name, phone number and number of attendees). $8 per person donation to the Friends of Deerfield Island Park. Donation includes water bottle and candy! A free boat shuttle for the island departs from Sullivan Park (1700 Riverview Rd., Deerfield Beach). Shuttles take approximately five minutes. For additional shuttle information, call Quiet Waters Park at 954-357-5100. For more information about the event, call 954-357-5100.

Halloween Hoedown

Saturday, Oct. 27, 5 to 8 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park Center

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

This family fun festival includes games, a Kiwanis cookie station, a pumpkin patch, a bounce house and hayride. Live music from Juna N Joey starts at 5:15 p.m. followed by the costume contest at 6:30 p.m. Parking is located at Quiet Waters Elementary School, 4150 W. Hillsboro Blvd, where a free shuttle will run from 4:45 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Constitution Park at 954-480-4494 or Oveta McKeithen at 954-480-4481.

Send us pics from your Halloween & Harvest events. E-mail observereditor@comcast.net.