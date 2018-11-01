CRIME WATCH

Posted on 01 November 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 12: A woman reported that someone stole her iPhone at a gas station at 299 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Oct. 13: A woman reported that someone stole $230 from her purse at 4700 NW 3 Ave.

Oct. 14: The business Phone Fix at 3764 W. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and many laptops were stolen.

Oct. 15: A woman reported that someone stole a semi-truck and a 53 ft. trailer with plastic landscaping pots at 3201 SW 15 St.

Oct. 15: A woman had her purse stolen by a man who snatched it and then fled in a car. The incident was reported at 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in the parking lot of a Publix.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 10: The elderly victim said she invited a company to her residence at 4110 NE 24 Ave. to look at jewelry for pricing and to sell some of her jewelry at auction. She said after they looked through it, later in the day, she was unable to find a bracelet. She called the two representatives from the company and they denied taking it. The victim’s live-in aide also said she monitored the two reps from the company and did not believe they took it. The victim said she would continue to search for the property.

Oct. 12: Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 2600 NE 22 Ave. Police reported the subject was lost and in need of directions.

Oct. 15: The victim said someone stole her wallet while she was shopping at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. The victim noticed that her wallet was missing when she went to the register to pay. The wallet contained a driver’s license, $120 in cash and a debit card.