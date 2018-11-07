CRIME WATCH

Posted on 07 November 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 24: A woman reported that she met a man inside a Stop-N-Go at 3774 NE 3 Ave. to purchase a cell phone for $150. The woman gave the individual $150 for the cell phone but the man fled without providing the phone. The man who took the money was later caught by police and identified by the woman.

Oct. 25: A man reported that he has a video recording of someone entering his backyard at 101 SE 11 Ct. and stealing a weed eater, rigid generator and a dive bag containing dive equipment.

Oct. 25: Someone broke into a vehicle parked at 71 SE 21 Ave. and stole a gym bag with an e-reader and a Kindle, as well as a bag with food.

Oct. 25: Unknown suspects stole $400 in merchandise from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Oct. 28: A man reported that his car parked at 1121 SE 15 Ave. was broken into and $40, a SunPass device and garage door opener was stolen.

Oct. 29: A man reported his bicycle were stolen from 101 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 16: Police stopped a vehicle at 2001 NE 36 St. after it had gone through the city’s license plate recognition. The driver said he had not reported his license plate stolen and police were able to confirm.

Oct. 16: A subject took a bag from a store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. and used it for personal items. The store manager wanted the subject trespassed from the store due to previous issues.

Oct. 20: The victim stated that $25,000 in purses were stolen from her and her daughter’s rooms at 2510 NE 43 St. There were no signs of forced entry. The victim said the only people with access to the residence were the housekeeper and the victim’s four children.