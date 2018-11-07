HAPPENINGS

Posted on 07 November 2018 by LeslieM

“Showcase of the Arts”

Thursday, Nov. 8, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Find out about art classes offered at the Center for Active Aging. Items will be available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit the Center for Active Aging. For more information, please call 954-480-4447.

District 3 Meeting

Thursday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Clubhouse

4791 NW 18 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Commissioner Bernie Parness invites all District 3 residents to a District Meeting. For more information, contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263 or visit www.deerfield.beach.com .

America’s Top Dog Model

Saturday, Nov. 10, Noon to 5 p.m.

Pottery Barn

Town Center

6000 W. Glades Rd, Suite 1225

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Celebrate “Year of the Dog” while supporting a great cause — Canine Companions for Independence. America’s Top Dog Model will unleash its 12-year Anniversary lifestyle collection. Enjoy shopping, photos, pawtographs, treats, gifts and prizes. For more information, call 561-750-3949.

9th Annual Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival

Saturday, Nov. 10, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Please your palate, step into your stride and enjoy this outdoor Culinary Affair. Chefs from the tri-county area converge upon the festival grounds for the Grand Tasting. For the Craft Brew lovers, they have a very special area inside for the 5th Annual Craft Brew Battle, A Hoppy Affair! To purchase tickets, visit www.bocaratonwineandfoodfestival.com/tickets.html . For more information, e-mail WineandFoodFestival@BocaRaton.com or call 561-338-7594.

Ride for Project Alive

Sunday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m.

Fire Station 11

109 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Cyclists with Ride for Project Alive will be finishing a fundraising bicycle ride that began on Oct. 20 in Charlotte, NC to create awareness and raise funds for children with Hunter Syndrome. The cycling event will span 1,200 miles covering four states and is the latest effort from Project Alive that seeks to complete the funding of a gene therapy clinical trial at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH. This grass-roots foundation has already received approval from the FDA for the investigational new drug. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue will be hosting a finish line reception for riders.

Gridiron Grill-Off

Friday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 11

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1806 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Featuring a grilling competition with Miami Dolphin legends and the best of the best South Florida restaurants. Fans spend the afternoon tasting gourmet samples grilled to perfection and sipping on the finest wines and spirits. Guests can play in the cornhole competition throughout the day to make the top 16 leader board for a chance to take home the cornhole championship title! There will be live entertainment, including Vince Gill, Sister Hazel, Barenaked Ladies and Daughtry performing throughout the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://gridirongrilloff.com/tickets / .

Huge Book Sale

Monday, Nov. 12 to Tuesday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church

1111 E. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Hundreds of gently used hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books at bargain prices. Hardbacks $2 each / 3 for $5. Paperbacks 50¢ / 3 for $1. Tuesday is bargain day with half price until noon and, beginning at 1 p.m., they will give you a bag and you fill it up for $1. Proceeds support outreach ministries of St. Nicholas.

Save the Date :

Memory & Blood Pressure Screenings

Friday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Facilitated by Kelly Gallo, licensed mental health counselor. They can connect you with important mental health education and support services. The Center for Active Aging offers transportation services. For more information, call 954-480-4449 or email kgallo@deerfield-beach.com

Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Nov. 19, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The meeting is open to the public. The program will be “Herbs, Vegetables, and Unusual Edibles” by Roland Gaudet. Then “Fun with Flowers” will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. after the meeting. For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Deerfield Women’s Club Travels

• Thursday, Dec. 6

One day trip to South Beach and the Miami Waterfront. You will see the famous Wynwood Walls graffiti art area. Christmas season Bayside Boat Tour, lunch at Bubba Gumps and Bayside shopping “Miami Flair.” Cost is $70, all inclusive.

• Friday & Saturday, Jan. 11 & 12

Overnight stay to St. Augustine and Jacksonville.Alhambra Dinner Theatre and historic St. Augustine plus second day dinner at Hurricane Pattie’s on the water before going home. Cost is $253.

• Friday & Saturday, Feb. 22 & 23

Overnight in Ft. Myers. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to see “Guys and Dolls.” Shopping and lunch on the beach at Parrot Key. Cost is $183 all inclusive.

There is limited seating still available for all trips. For more information, or if you would like to go on these trips, contact Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.

Toys for Tots

Myers Insurance

703 S. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The offices of Myers Insurance will be collecting unwrapped new toys for the U.S. Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots drive. Toys will be collected through Dec. 9. They will deliver the toys to needy children and children in foster homes. Hours for drop-off are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays, drop-offs are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 954-784-9029.