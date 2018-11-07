Highlands fitness day draws big crowd

Posted on 07 November 2018 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Nearly 300 people participated in the inaugural Family Fitness Day at Highlands Christian Academy in Pompano Beach.

Concessions were provided by Subway and Smoothie King and those proceeds benefited the boys’ varsity basketball team as they plan their Spring Break Missions Trip to Spain in March of 2019.

There were also a total of 15 vendors in attendance, among them were Family Chiropractic, Grace Church, New Era Barber, Juice Plus, Broward Health, IHP Fitness and Propel Fitness Water.

This was a free event to highlight “Fitness” and the benefits and enjoyment it can provide. Several fitness challenges were performed throughout the morning in which Smoothie King donated gift cards to the winners.

“I was extremely grateful for an incredible day; it was an amazing experience that exceeded my expectations and I am already looking forward to next year’s,” said Highlands Christian Academy Athletic Director Jim Good.

“God has been teaching me so many valuable lessons these past few months,” he added, “and having the opportunity to host this event and share the importance of our physical health and spiritual health was just an incredible experience.”

The challenges included pull-ups, push-ups, shuttle-run, standing long jump, vertical jump, medicine ball toss, obstacle course and a mini circuit workout.

Rio Santana, general manager at IHP Fitness in Boca, led a 20-minute Fitness Class in which several participants earned a year membership at the Boca gym.

A 20-minute walk was performed in the HCA gym, while several participants did a 20-minute run outside on the campus.

Pompano golfers rule the links

The Pompano Beach Men’s and Women’s Golf Associations conducted their weekly tournaments and their golfers didn’t disappoint.

In the Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association’s 9-hole tournament on Oct. 23, Sandra Gore won the A Division with a 40.50 in the Even Holes, ½ Handicap event. Deb Ladig carded a 38.00 to win the B Division, while the C Division was won by Lori Tarmey with a 40.50. Alberta Bove shot a 43.50 to take the D Division.

The following week featured a tournament and a fall luncheon. The first place team of Roseanna Nixon, Alberta Bove, Sue Barhdi and Patti Van Zandt shot a 123, while the second place team of Kim Heath, Jan Ruck, Kathy Stewart and Georgie Wright were two shots back at 125.

In the Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association’s One Best Ball of a Foursome tournament on Oct. 24, the team of Jim Blake, Jerry Goodman, Bill O’Brien, and Gene Stoller shot a 49. George Disch, Mike Katawczik, Paul Murphy, and their blind draw partner Bob Van Zandt shot a 52 to take second, while Henry Lesburt, Pete Strychowskyj, Bob Van Zandt and Max Walker shot a 54 and won a match of cards to take third place in the event, which featured 37 competitors.

Don Worrell won the closest to the pin award when he put his tee shot just 8 ft. from the hole on the 7th hole on the Pines course.

Terry Denoma, Jim DiCamillo, Jerry Goodman, and Brian Nixon won the Four-Man scramble event for the Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association on Oct. 31 with a 65.

The team of Oscar Aleman, John Arrigo, Jim Greeley and Lee Hammer shot a 66 to finish in second place, while Chuck Brown, George Disch, Joel Englander and Bill McCormick combined for a 67 to wind up third in the 42-player field.

The closest to the pin winner was Tom Breur whose shot on the 15th hole at the Pines came to rest 12 ft. away.