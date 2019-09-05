Posted on 05 September 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 21: A woman reported that someone smashed the window of her SUV in an apartment parking lot. The incident was reported at 601 NW 42 Ct.

Aug. 21: It was reported that a bicycle was stolen from a home at 204 NW 46 Ct.

Aug. 21: It was reported that four Dyson vacuums were stolen from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Aug. 22: A man reported that his motor scooter was stolen at 1200 SW 11 Way.

Aug. 22: A man was arrested and charged with armed robbery. He stole a hunting knife and a hatchet from Ace Hardware store at 365 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 14: Police received several calls reporting a loose pitbull on 21Terrace, 30Court and 23Avenue. The owner retrieved the dog in all instances. The report does not say if it was actually the same dog.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)