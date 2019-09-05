HAPPENINGS

Posted on 05 September 2019 by LeslieM

Monthly Business Breakfast:

The Future of Work

Thursday, Sept. 5, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Panelists will discuss 21st Century workforce trends, disruptions and what they are doing to prepare. Members: $25, non-members: $30. Register at https://deerfieldchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4659.

Old Town Untapped

Friday, Sept 6. 6 to 10 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Old Town Untapped is a monthly craft beer & arts festival hosted by the Pompano Beach CRA and features free samples of local beers crafted by breweries in Pompano Beach’s emerging craft beer scene. In addition, the streets of Old Town are lined with food trucks, artists, crafters and interactive art. Inside Bailey Contemporary Arts, guests can grab some locally roasted coffee at Blooming Bean Coffee Roasters and walk through the galleries rotating art exhibits each month.

Caribbean Culinary Museum

Exhibition Opening Reception

Friday, Sept.6, 6 to 8 p.m.

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Caribbean Culinary Museum includes culinary artifacts from around the Caribbean region. Each item is labeled according to its name on the multiple islands where it is used. There is also a description of each item’s traditional use (s) on these islands. The exhibition also includes a series of graphic narratives exploring the history of Caribbean cuisine presented on large-format foam boards. The information is organized based on flavor profiles, looking at how certain culinary staples made their way into the region, how certain items, preparations and serving methods are used differently or in the same way from island to island, and how certain food traditions bring the region together. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/caribbean-culinary-museum-exhibition-opening-reception-tickets-70093348091.

Murder Mystery Dinner

Saturday, Sept. 7, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This 1950’s prom is a doo wop disaster! When a death on the dance floor makes this prom night a party foul, it is up to you to figure out whodunit and get this dance back on track. Trade clues with your guests, gather information about the crime, and reveal the punk that made this prom nowheresville. This night of laughter and dancing is now too heavy to razz anyone’s berries, so it’s up to you to find the murderer! $40 includes dinner. To purchase tickets, visit https://tickets.ccpompano.org/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=498.

Clyde Butcher Photography –

Fine Art Exhibit

Saturday, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old School House Meeting Room

232 NE 2 St. (Eller Drive)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Organized by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Sponsored, in part, by the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. Suggested Donation – $5 per person. Books and calendars available for purchase. For information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org .

Soulful Sundays

Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

Historic Ali Cultural Arts

353 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out every 2nd Sunday of every month for incredible live music. Soulful Sundays features South Florida’s top performers and bands in various genres ranging from Soul, R&B, Neo Soul, Blues to Jazz and Funk. Merging local and national artists, organizations and vendors, this program creates an unforgettable monthly musical experience that enriches, as well as celebrates, the history and culture of the African American community in Pompano Beach. Come out this September for The Valerie Tyson Band, a soulful and electrifying band that performs classic and modern music, specializing in top 40 popular music, Jazz, Classic Rock, R&B and Reggae. They know how to keep the party rocking and the dance floor packed. For ages 18 and up. Food and beverage are available for purchase by local vendors. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/soulful-sundays-tickets-60727356157.

“God’s Work. Our Hands”

Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.

Zion Lutheran

959 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for worship, fellowship and service as they sort, pack, and decorate their blessing bags, which will be distributed to those in need. They are looking for socks, soap, hand sanitzer or wet wipes, toothbrushes and paste, chapstick, bandaids, tampons, granola and energy bars, crackers, cookies, fruit snacks, gun, hard candy, etc. This is the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church) Day of Service.

9/11 Day for Honoring Our Heroes

Wednesday, Sept.11, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department invites you to a night of remembrance, recognition and celebration. The ceremony will feature guest speakers, musicians and a special performance by the Ft. Lauderdale Symphonic Winds 65-piece band. Admission is free; however, space is limited. Contact Information: 954-786-4111.

Patriot Day Ceremony

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.

Public Safety Building

2601 W. Broward Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312

Please join Sheriff Gregory Tony and the Broward Sheriff’s Office as they remember the 18th Anniversary of 9/11 and recognize heroic First Responders and Veterans. Please R.S.V.P. to bsorsvp@sheriff.org.

9-11 Memorial Dedication Ceremony

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5 p.m.

Founders Park

316 NE 3Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach is honored to announce the dedication of its newest piece of public art, a memorial for the tragic events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001. The city’s Fire Rescue Department acquired a piece of steel from the World Trade Center for use in a memorial for the 343 first responders who died saving lives. The Public Art Committee was asked by the department to utilize the steel as a public art project. Project development originally began in 2016. In March 2018, the City’s Public Art Committee issued a Call to Artists. Out of the applications submitted, the glass and corten steel memorial, entitled Unbroken Spine, A Book of American Heroism, by Cherie Saleeby, was selected. The artwork is located at Founders Park next to Pompano Beach’s fire museum. The exposed steel in the artwork symbolizes the backbone of the first responders and their resolute courage. The steel also represents the spine of a bound book helping to keep the pages together. Etched onto the glass pages are the names of the first responders who lost their lives.

Save the Date:

Annual Shinning Stars and Luncheon

Friday, Sept. 13, noon to 2 p.m.

Marriot Pompano Beach Resort & Spa

200 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce, also serving Lighthouse Point & Margate, will be honoring local the honorees during their annual “Shining Stars Awards & Luncheon.” The theme for this year’s event is “The Brightest Stars Are Those Who Shine for The Benefit of Others.” The Shining Star Awards, a special honor, are presented annually to a select group of local citizens, businesses and/or organizations that have shown themselves to have been a valuable asset and major contributor to the growth and stability of the great community. Tickets are $55 in advance, $65 after Sept. 11 by Reservation Only, and $49 for elected officials. Purchase tickets online at www.pompanobeachchamber.com or call the office at 954-941-2940. Sponsorship packages and ads in the souvenir program are available. For info., contact Connie Davis, director of Special Events, at 954-941-2940 or e-mail cdavis@pompanobeachchamber.com.

Largest Expo & Golf Outing

Thursday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Deer Creek Golf Club

2801 DC Country Club Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL , 33442

Motivational speakers and seminars about health & wellness, business franchise, medical, travel, fitness and investment.

Historic Butler House Tours

Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The James D. and Alice Butler House is an historic home right here in Deerfield Beach, and you can get a tour and find out more about our local history. Donations appreciated. For more information, call 954-429-0378.