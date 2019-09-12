CRIME WATCH

Posted on 12 September 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 27: A woman reported that someone stole her bicycle at 2300 SW 15 St.

Aug. 27: A woman reported that a man whom she knows stole $95 and a debit card from her purse at 829 W. Sample Rd.

Aug. 27: A man reported that a former employee of his used stolen business checks and credit cards to steal thousands of dollars from him. The incident was reported at 4100 N. Powerline Rd.

Aug. 27: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle parked at 601 E. Sample Rd. and stole his wallet.

Aug. 28: A woman reported that someone broke into her home at 371 NE 45 St. and stole her television and a handbag.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 15: Police responded to an alarm call at 2456 NE 26St. It was deemed a false alarm.

Aug. 15: Police responded to a call of a loose German Shepherd and small brown dog in the area of 2631 NE 52St. The police officer said he searched the area vigorously and was unable to locate them and suspected they had maybe returned to their home.

Aug. 16: Police responded to an alarm call at 2200 NE 32 St. It was deemed that the owner accidently set off the alarm.

